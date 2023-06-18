^

Health And Family

Father's Day: Dad jokes have benefits — studies

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 18, 2023 | 9:57am
Father's Day: Dad jokes have benefits â€” studies
San Miguel Beer's Best Dad in the Universe trophy
SMC / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Studies claimed that dad jokes have their benefits. 

A study published last March by the British Psychological Society claimed that dad jokes have the potential to make children better humans. 

Humor researcher Marc Hye-Knudsen wrote that dad jokes benefit children as the act shows how father figures are willing to embarrass themselves. Hye-Knudsen added that this allows the child to learn how to respond to awkwardness brought about by the earnest humor of a dad joke. 

Meanwhile, a Wall Street Journal article in 2019 said dad jokes can create better bonds between parents and their children. 

Besides the love and support they provide the family, fathers are famous — or maybe infamous — for their dad jokes.

Accordingly, dad jokes are supposedly bad jokes that are typically short, predictable and usually puns. It argued that these jokes are so sincere and earnest in their desire to make one laugh that they cannot help but cringe or are deliberately bad with the intent of drawing a negative reaction. 

Love them or hate them, there is no better way to celebrate dad’s jokes — and dad himself — than with a thoughtful gift this Father’s Day.

Gift the main man of the house with new gadgets, treat him to a well-deserved vacation, or make his tummy happy with sumptuous food.

RELATEDSpecial treats for dad on Father's Day

DAD JOKES

FATHER'S DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Father's Day: Dad jokes have benefits &mdash; studies
1 hour ago

Father's Day: Dad jokes have benefits — studies

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Studies claimed that dad jokes have their benefits. 
Health And Family
fbtw
Rubbing vaginal fluid on C-section babies boosts development &mdash; study
19 hours ago

Rubbing vaginal fluid on C-section babies boosts development — study

By Issam Ahmed | 19 hours ago
Babies born by cesarean section don't acquire the same healthy bacteria as those delivered vaginally, a setback to the development...
Health And Family
fbtw
Sri Lanka doctors remove 'world's largest kidney stone'
23 hours ago

Sri Lanka doctors remove 'world's largest kidney stone'

By Agence France-Presse | 23 hours ago
The kidney stone removed from ex-sergeant Canistus Coonge weighed 801 grams, more than five times the weight of an average...
Health And Family
fbtw
Night owls die earlier due to drinking and smoking: study
1 day ago

Night owls die earlier due to drinking and smoking: study

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
People who tend to stay up late are not more likely to die younger than early risers — as long as they don't use those...
Health And Family
fbtw
Rabiya Mateo continues search for biological dad in US
2 days ago

Rabiya Mateo continues search for biological dad in US

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Rabiya Mateo will try to look for her long-lost dad Mohammed Abdullah Syed Moqueet Hashmi.
Health And Family
fbtw
Jayson Gainza proud of daughter who finished college as cum laude
2 days ago

Jayson Gainza proud of daughter who finished college as cum laude

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Jayson Gainza is one proud father to his daughter Ruby after she graduated cum laude from University of Santo T...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with