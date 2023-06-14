Panasonic wins Readerâ€™s Digest Trusted Brand 2023

Panasonic wins Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand 2023

Panasonic is committed to making sure that every Filipino family gets the care they deserve.

MANILA, Philippines — Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand, an award-giving body that connects consumers and reliable, worthy brands, bestowed Panasonic with a triple gold win for 2023 for their innovative, reliable and highly efficient refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners.

This establishes Panasonic as a brand that Filipinos truly trust.

Among the winners are Panasonic’s renowned refrigerators, known for always bringing the perfect balance of functionality and aesthetic.

A prime example of this is the PRIME+ Edition Premium 4-Door (NR-YW590YMMP). Aside from its sleek and modern look, it’s also equipped with Prime Freeze, a rapid-freezing technology, and nanoe X that helps protect food against bacteria, odor, and pesticides.

Panasonic Refrigerators are also designed with energy-saving features to help you save more. The No-Frost Deluxe Refrigerator (NR-BP292VD), for example, gives you superior five-star energy savings while you enjoy long-lasting fresh food.

Panasonic Washing Machines also secured the prestigious award for the brand, as it recognizes the importance of giving Filipinos a powerful, reliable, and efficient partner for this ever-necessary household task.

The CARE+ Edition Washer Dryer (NAS056FR1BP), for one, is designed to dry clothes at a relatively low temperature while protecting them from shrinking so that you can keep them like new for a long time.

The Hybrid Dry Lite technology, on the other hand, is able to quickly dry a small load of laundry for whenever you need it.

Also a testament to the brand’s power and efficiency is the Panasonic Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (NA-F80S10BRM), equipped with Clean Master technology powered by Eco Aquabeat and Dancing Water Flow.

This feature creates a strong agitation-squeezing effect that can remove even the most stubborn stains.

Committed to making air clean and fresh, Panasonic nanoe X air conditioners were also able to bag the gold!

Harnessing the power of nanoe X, Panasonic Air Conditioners like the Split Type Premium Inverter (CS/CU-XU9XKQ) and the Inverter Floor Standing (S/U-24PB3Q6), continually purify your living space, providing cleaner air and real comfort 24/7.

When Filipinos choose an air conditioner that will serve them and their loved ones best, it’s no surprise that Panasonic is at the top of their mind. They are powerful, energy-efficient and mindful of its effects on the environment.

Why Filipinos choose Panasonic

Japan’s manufacturing excellence has become a global standard—and Panasonic is committed to making sure that each product adheres strictly to this standard.

Whatever you need, whatever lifestyle you lead, Panasonic offers a vast range of products with excellent craftsmanship and intuitive, empathetic technology. It’s a simple and easy choice to make for truly discerning Filipino consumers.

#CareWins the heart of every Filipino, and Panasonic has shown over and over again that no other brand truly understands this the way they do.

Experience leveled up care for yourself and your whole family with #JapanQuality products!