We asked dads about self-care â€“ Hereâ€™s what they think

We asked dads about self-care – Here’s what they think

For this Father’s Day, we asked dads about what they think about self-care, how they practice it, and how they continuously create a better version of themselves for their family.

MANILA, Philippines — Psychologists say that pampering yourself at the spa and riding on the latest healthy hacks may be great ways to enjoy life, but these feel-good things don’t define “self-care” if you always need to “escape” to feel alive.

Rather, self-care is living a life you truly choose—which can be very difficult especially among parents. You know, with all the selflessness and parenting guilt, you also need to keep your sanity by putting yourself on top of everything sometimes.

That said, self-care is for both moms and dads, and our featured dads agree.

Danilo Christian De Jesus III

Danilo with wife Sunny and kids Dean Lucas and Dylan John

For the VP of Operations and financial officer of C.A.R.O.L. Eye Center Foundation Inc., self-care is taking care of himself physically and mentally, which gives him a feeling of happiness and fulfillment.

“I want be physically fit to play sports with my two boys and try my best to look young for my wife,” Danilo laughs, adding that his wife always coaches him about proper diet and the best face products.

He usually works out by himself, playing basketball or running the treadmill for cardio, to clear his mind.

If he has extra time, he would love to have more vacation time with his family. When his family is happy, it gives him a sense of fulfillment and a peace of mind—just like self-care!

Larriefel Siababa

Larriefel with wife Mary Grace and children, Zion John and Caleb Jude

When the couple had baby #2, Larriefel decided to leave his work abroad and stay with his family in the Philippines so he can be more hands-on on the kids, who are homeschooling.

To be able to take care of his young family, he needs to take care of himself, which he does by prioritizing his health physically and spiritually—the Christian couple regularly attends marriage and parenting seminars.

On his own, Larriefel tries to be consistent with his healthy routine—biking whenever possible and playing basketball every weekend, taking afternoon naps with the children, lessening sugar intake, and encouraging his wife to exercise, too, despite her full-time job in an IT firm.

“I don’t believe self-care is more associated with women. Everyone needs to take good care of himself of herself especially when raising a family,” he says.

Miguel Berbano

Miguel with wife Binaca and sons Enzo and Ethan

When he’s not running a department in one of the top ICT and consumer device manufacturers, Migs is spending quality time with his family—and sometimes, having some me time, whether it be going for a walk, going to the gym, buying a few things, sleeping or watching Netflix uninterrupted.

“I think self-care in the general sense is being able to take time to care for yourself and do the things you love or want to do and putting it as a somewhat priority,” he shares.

Asked about how he can take better care of himself this weekend, he mentions physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.

“Above all, the spiritual well-being is most important, and that is being able to take care of myself in line with what my beliefs are and in accordance with the Bible scriptures and how best we can take care of our body, heart and mind,” he caps.

Everyone has his own definition of self-care and a list of habits—or indulgence—to relax and recharge, whether as an escape or, for the lucky ones, as part of their regular check and balance.

But one thing is for sure: dads believe that they can take care of their wives and children better if they seriously love and take care of themselves.

Happy Father’s Day!

— MAY DEDICATORIA