Watsons gathers suppliers for 'A Night of Thousand Smiles' at 2023 HWB Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Feathered headpieces, long strings of beads, spectator shoes, cloche hats and Bakelite bangles, truly the 1920s Great Gatsby fashion is a decadent history when it comes to extravagant dressing.

All this was evidently seen when the leading health, wellness and beauty retailer brand, Watsons held its HWB 2023 Awards at the Shangri-la Fort Grand Ballroom in May.

Watsons made this year’s HWB Awards entitled “A Night of Thousand Smiles” even more remarkable.

After all, it was a great comeback of the most prestigious awards night in a grandiose venue after three years of virtual gatherings. A one-night affair where the movers and shakers from the health, wellness and beauty industry came in full force and sashayed their well-planned outfits fabulously.

This year’s HWB Awards centered on giving back their deepest appreciation to their suppliers for all the support they’ve given to Watsons all throughout the years and helping them achieve on giving a smile on their customers’ faces.

This awards night also became very pivotal in strengthening the bond among their suppliers for their shared passion of providing the best products moving forward.

The event kicked off with a surprise opening song number and Leaders’ Parade from the Watsons’ Leadership team headed by none other than the Managing Director Danilo Chiong. All of them gleefully singing onstage Barry Manilow’s hit, “Can’t Smile Without You”. Likewise, the new Watsons’ hymn was also introduced during the awards night.

This year’s HWB Awards was also highlighted with the eye-opening discussion dubbed as DARE Forum spearheaded by Watsons Chief Operating Officer Jefferson Go. Seated on the panel were Watsons Directors Sonny Cuenco (Trading Health), Kim Reyes (Trading Beauty), Jared De Guzman (Customer Marketing) and Sharon Decapia (Marketing Controller).

The forum discussed Watsons' milestones especially during the pandemic and how it will progressively steer upwards in the future through their D-ifferent, A-nywhere, R-elationship, E-xperience approach.

Bringing home the top awards in different categories namely:

Grand Awards Beauty: IFace Inc., Genson Distribution Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc.



Unilab Inc.,Glaxosmithkline Consumer Health Philippines, Zuellig Pharma Corp. Major Awards for Beauty: IFace Inc.,Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc., Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc., Galderma Philippines Inc., L'orèal Philippines Inc., Le Becarre International Corp., Lifestrong Marketing Inc., Shisheido Philippines Corp., ELC Beauty Inc., Beauty Refinery Inc., McKenzie Distribution Co. Inc.



Viatris Inc., UL Skin Sciences Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Mosbeau Philippines Inc., Bayer Philippines Inc., Consumer Health, Glaxosmithkline, Consumer Health Philippines Inc., Getz Pharma, Healthy Innovation Distribution, Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc., Unilab, Inc. Special Award for Beauty- Fragrances: Rustan Marketing Corp., Golden ABC Inc.



UL Skin Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson Philippines Inc. Special Awards for Beauty- Men’s Grooming: Beiersdorf Philippines Inc.



Unilever Philippines Inc., Genson Distribution Inc., Johnson & Johnson Philippines Inc., Galderma Philippines Inc. Special Awards for Beauty- Oral Care: Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines Inc., Johnson & Johnson Philippines Inc.



General Merchandise Primecosmetics (PCI) Inc. Special Awards For Beauty- Skin Care: Do Day Dream Philippines Corp., Galderma Philippines Inc., IFace Inc., Intelligent Skin Care Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Philippines) Inc., L'orèal Philippines Inc.



Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc., Unilever Philippines Inc., Splash Corp., CY Pacific Consolidated Inc., Lifestrong Marketing Inc. Special Awards For Electricals: Asia Pacific Cosmetics Philippines Corp.



Chic Centre Corp., L'orèal Philippines Inc., Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc., IFace Inc. Special Awards: L'orèal Philippines Inc., Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc., Galderma Philippines Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines Inc., Unilever Philippines Inc.



Integrated Marketing & Distribution Services Corp., Unilab Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Cathay Drug Company Inc., Collins International Trading Corp., Pascual Laboratories Inc., Glaxosmithkline Philippines Inc., Intermed Marketing Philippines Inc., IVI RYO Corp., Mosbeau Philippines Inc., Unilab Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals Co. Inc., Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Philippines) Inc., Philusa Corp., Abbott Nutrition International Zuellig Pharma Therapeutics, Bayer Philippines Inc. Consumer Health, Opella Healthcare Philippines Inc., UL Skin Sciences Inc., A.T.C. Healthcare Int’l Corp. Absolute Sales Corp., Box & Basics-Mars, Ritemed Phils. Inc., Beta Brands, Sanofi-Aventis (Philippines) Inc. Member’s Choice Award for Beauty: L'orèal Philippines, Inc., Genson Distribution Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc., CY Pacific Consolidated, Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc., Luxasia Inc., Suyen Corporation, Galderma Philippines, Inc.



Glaxosmithkline Consumer Health Philippines, Inc., Unilab, Inc., Pascual Laboratories, Inc., Herbs & Nature Corporation, Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc., UL Skin Sciences Inc., Wyeth Nutrition Philippines, Zuellig Pharma Abbott (NU), Collins International Trading Corp. Key Accounts Manager Beauty: Luxasia Inc., L'orèal Philippines Inc., Glaxosmithkline, Philippines Inc., Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc., Unilever Philippines Inc., Galderma Philippines Inc.



