^

Health And Family

JC de Vera welcomes 2nd daughter with non-showbiz wife

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 1:43pm
JC de Vera welcomes 2nd daughter with non-showbiz wife
Composite image of actor JC de Vera with his daughter Laura and his wife Rikkah
JC de Vera via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz have welcomed a second daughter, five years after they wed and had their first child Lana Athena.

In a black-and-white Instagram post, JC penned a short welcome message for the newborn whom he and Rikkah have decided to name Laura Amanda.

"You have been born into a world filled with endless possibilities, and I am so excited to see all that you will achieve in your lifetime" JC said. 

"We are overjoyed to have you in our lives, our love for you will only continue to grow stronger with every passing day. I can't wait to see the great things you will accomplish in your life."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JC de Vera (@akosijcdeberat)

Congratulating the couple were fellow celebrities like Vhong Navarro, John Prats, Drew Arellano, Dominic Roque, Jason Abalos, Noel Ferrer, Janice de Belen, Eula Valdez, Regine Angeles, and JC's "Bakit Di Mo Sabihin?" director Real S. Florido.

JC confirmed last 2021 that he and Rikkah married in a civil ceremony in 2018 before having a church ceremony.

The couple confirmed last January that they were expecting again during a gender reveal party before Lana celebrated her fifth birthday in April.

RELATED: Janine Gutierrez, JC de Vera's 'Bakit Di Mo Sabihin' to screen internationally via streaming

JC DE VERA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
JC de Vera welcomes 2nd daughter with non-showbiz wife
2 hours ago

JC de Vera welcomes 2nd daughter with non-showbiz wife

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz have welcomed a second daughter, five years after they wed and had their first child...
Health And Family
fbtw
Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano on how UNICEF roles changed their parenting outlook
Exclusive
2 days ago

Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano on how UNICEF roles changed their parenting outlook

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
In an exclusive interview, Philstar.com asked Gary Valenciano and Anne Curtis how being UNICEF national ambassadors...
Health And Family
fbtw
Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano renew commitments as UNICEF national ambassadors
2 days ago

Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano renew commitments as UNICEF national ambassadors

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Kapamilya celebrities Anne Curtis and Gary Valenciano renewed their commitments as national ambassadors for UNICEF Phili...
Health And Family
fbtw
Celebrity life coach gives free sessions for Pride Month
3 days ago

Celebrity life coach gives free sessions for Pride Month

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Celebrity life coach and author Myke Celis advocates for the LGBTQ community to take up space in celebration of Pride Mo...
Health And Family
fbtw
Japanese-standard health center using AI opens in BGC
4 days ago

Japanese-standard health center using AI opens in BGC

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
After 12 years in Lasik treatments and eye care, including cataract removal, Shinagawa Lasik & Aesthetics saw the opportunity...
Health And Family
fbtw
Baby boys more chatty than girls, according to large study
5 days ago

Baby boys more chatty than girls, according to large study

5 days ago
Baby boys babble more than girls, according to a scientific paper out Wednesday that upends a common belief that females...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with