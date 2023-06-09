JC de Vera welcomes 2nd daughter with non-showbiz wife

Composite image of actor JC de Vera with his daughter Laura and his wife Rikkah

MANILA, Philippines — Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz have welcomed a second daughter, five years after they wed and had their first child Lana Athena.

In a black-and-white Instagram post, JC penned a short welcome message for the newborn whom he and Rikkah have decided to name Laura Amanda.

"You have been born into a world filled with endless possibilities, and I am so excited to see all that you will achieve in your lifetime" JC said.

"We are overjoyed to have you in our lives, our love for you will only continue to grow stronger with every passing day. I can't wait to see the great things you will accomplish in your life."

Congratulating the couple were fellow celebrities like Vhong Navarro, John Prats, Drew Arellano, Dominic Roque, Jason Abalos, Noel Ferrer, Janice de Belen, Eula Valdez, Regine Angeles, and JC's "Bakit Di Mo Sabihin?" director Real S. Florido.

JC confirmed last 2021 that he and Rikkah married in a civil ceremony in 2018 before having a church ceremony.

The couple confirmed last January that they were expecting again during a gender reveal party before Lana celebrated her fifth birthday in April.

