Celebrity life coach gives free sessions for Pride Month

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity life coach and author Myke Celis advocates for the LGBTQ community to take up space in celebration of Pride Month.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Celis said admitted that it was quite hard for him to penetrate the international coaching scene because it was initially dominated by Westerners and there were very few Asians, more so members of the LGBTQ community.

“Everything seemed so mainstream but back then, I just took the risk, did my best and let my authentic self do its magic. And looking back, I am glad I did,” Celis said.

June has always been special for the members of the LGBT community because it is the celebration of Pride month. This annual event highlights the importance of gender equality, inclusivity and diversity across the different sectors of the society.

It wasn’t only the judgments of others that Coach Myke had to overcome; he also had to face his own, too.

“I lost count of the number of times I got ridiculed and rejected simply because I was Asian, Filipino and gay. I remember being laughed at because I wore colorful clothes and adored rainbows and unicorns. But I kept going because I knew in my heart that the LGBT community needed representation for others to understand and respect us, without having to justify our personal gender choices,” he said.

“Because, that was never the point to begin with. And I had to start by embracing myself whole and not letting my own judgments and that of others get in the way. I had to remember that I was good enough and what I deserved,” he added.

Taking up space takes a whole lot of time, effort and commitment if one wants lasting change. This is something that the multi-awarded Global Master Coach and thought leadership author in the International Coaching Federation’s Coaching World agrees to.

“Taking up space does not mean waiting for Pride Month to come to let your voice be heard and for you to accept yourself. It’s a continuous process as you love yourself more, embrace yourself fully and let the rest of the world experience you for who and what you are without having to explain yourself. Remember, it’s not your gender that defines your worthiness; it’s your personal choice to be seen, heard and felt as you are, which does. And the beauty of it is that when you do, you inspire others, too. You deserve to take up space long after the Pride Month of June is over.”

In celebration of the Pride Month, Coach Myke Celis is offering free 30-minute coaching sessions through his "Live With Pride Advocacy" to all members of the LGBTQ community to help them become self-empowered and allow them to take up space.

