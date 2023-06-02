Philippine digital healthcare app mWell bridges gap between Hong Kong OFWs, Pinoy doctors

Bringing healthcare to OFWs in Hong Kong, from left: mWell Creative Lead Myra Carabeo, mWell Business Development Lead Tisha Quinitio, Huawei Senior Regulations Manager Carolina Buenafe, mWell CEO and President and MPIC Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla, UnionDigital Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer Mike Singh, PLDT Global Senior Manager Noel Fabella, mWell Marketing Lead Meiji Yanuario, UnionDigital Brand and Comms Lead Kim Dy.

MANILA, Philippines — When you’re all alone in Hong Kong, working as a migrant worker or Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) on a two-year contract, life can get a little lonely.

You’re far away from home, from family, and it can also get a little scary. More so when you get sick. The doctors there are mostly foreigners, and they seem so cold and distant because they speak English and/or Cantonese, thus making it difficult for you to connect with them. Wouldn’t it be so much more comforting and liberating to be able to consult a Pinoy doctor, one who speaks your language and knows your culture?

Responding to such a need of Filipino migrant workers in Hong Kong for access to Pinoy doctors, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) partnered with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to enable Overseas Filipino to conveniently consult Pinoy doctors using MPIC’s digital healthcare app called mWell.

Representatives from Filipino communities in Hong Kong receiving mWell shirts and raffle prizes.

The collaboration was launched at the town hall meeting of key DMW officials and leaders of the Filipino Community at the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong. Since mWell is the Philippines’ first and only health app available globally, this milestone marks the first step in mWell’s mission to bring healthcare closer to Filipinos in all parts of the world.

MPIC Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan and mWell Chairman said, “mWell is the Philippines’ first fully integrated health app which brings together experts in technology, medicine, wellness, and healthcare in one sustainable living ecosystem. This high-performing platform gives access to quality healthcare and empowers Filipinos to be in control of their health. We shall continue to set the standards in digital healthcare as we build a healthier nation and be recognized as the flag carrier for innovative digital healthcare.”

Using the power of technology, mWell’s globally recognized platform gives OFWs access to over 800 highly-trained Filipino partner-doctors, including internal medicine doctors, cardiologists, endocrinologists, and ophthalmologists. Mind health experts are likewise available through the app. For those who need help ease their financial worries, affordable health plans for doctor consultations have also been made within easy reach.

For the health concerns of their families and loved ones left in the Philippines, OFWs may now avail of health passes through a partnership with Tindahan ni Bossing (TINBO) by PLDT Global. These may be sent as a gift to their families in the Philippines. Likewise, OFWs can provide the gift of health by sending their families affordable mWell health plans, and these plans may include online consultation, free medical certificate, and e-prescription.

Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada and other officers from the Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong welcome Filipino community leaders.

With the health and wellbeing of Filipinos in mind, mWell also promotes preventive healthcare as the Philippines’ healthcare mega app. It has an mWellness Score developed by data scientists, which measures physical health based on daily activities, such as exercise, light activity, steps, sleep. This serves as a guide to achieving a healthy physical lifestyle to fight against chronic diseases and attain long-term health. Specialized fitness programs and calorie-controlled recipes created by nutritionists are also easily accessible to them.