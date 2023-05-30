A celebration of mothers for mothers!

The month of May is a celebration for all mothers! We honor their love and the life they so willingly give for their children and the whole family. I am blessed to have sweet and beautiful daughters -- Fiana, Fiona, and Fae -- who made my Mother’s Day celebration special through their gifts of handwritten notes and home-made gifts!

But this Mother’s month celebration, I am even beyond blessed to have met different moms from different communities who shared their own stories of motherhood. As a mom, I can relate with the challenges and triumphs that each mom goes through.

That’s why when I was invited to be part of two different events for moms, I immediately felt excited as this was a chance for me to give my own story of being a mom and to share what little I have with them.

One of my favorite selfies with my tres marias: (L-R) Fiona, Fae and Fiana.

Mothers support mothers

This year, I had a different Mother’s Day celebration as I spent time with my fellow moms in an event at Araneta City.

I was invited by the Filipina HomeBased Moms — an online community of mothers who help each other grow through sharing information on where and how they can find jobs that are suitable to their lifestyle. It was an honor to be in a same place with mothers who share the same fire of giving their best for their children. I had an open conversation with MK Bertulfo, founder of FH moms, together with members of their community.

I shared a fragment of my journey as a mom --- from meeting the right partner, to having three daughters, to juggling my busy life as a journalist and being a mom. One of the most important lessons I shared with them is to BE KIND TO YOURSELF, to LOVE YOURSELF. In every situation we are in, as mothers, we should always try to take care of ourselves and remember that we cannot be “supermoms.”

Thankful for supportive mommies who are always willing to lend a hand.

We just have to be a mom. A mother who stands strong like a rock to protect her family, and a mother who sits down to comfort them when they are hurt.

Mothers empower mothers

Another activity I definitely enjoyed attending was the Mother’s month caravan at Brgy. Holy Spirit in Quezon City. Mothers were pampered through the different activities prepared for them by the barangay officials, led by Councilor Dave, his mom Star, and his father, Interior and Local Governnment Undersecretary Chito Valmocina.

Different services from the government and private sectors were prepared. They were pampered with beauty services like free haircut, facial, eyebrow shaping, and detox. Some joined the Zumba dance to energize their bodies, while others were interested in livelihood programs such as “kuntsinta making” and turning recyclable waste to useful bags.

Of course, aside from spoiling them with these fun treats, officials of Barangay Holy Spirit didn’t forget to encourage them to do their part as citizens. They brought in government services such as registration for QC Government and National IDs.

The officials of Barangay Holy Spirit in Quezon City prepared a Mother's Day celebration for all the moms in their area.

To give back and help other moms, I also initiated my own giveaway treat for them. Through my online facebook live JingsGiving: Mother’s Month Edition, I partnered with different brands in giving away products and services that will surely help and excite them! We have free clothes from ATE By Tatah, baby products from Ogalala World, free ultrasound tests from Dok Sharon Birthplace Ultrasound Clinic, and free facial gift certificates from YSA Aesthetics and Wellness Center. And they don’t have to worry about delivery fees because we have our logistics partner, Entrego, to take care of deliveries. All of these are dedicated to make moms feel extra special this Mother’s month!

Mothers love mothers

Each mom is an ordinary person with an extraordinary story. Our experiences may be different, but what makes us similar is our love --- our love for our children and family. This is the type of love that knows no boundaries, the type of love that forgives, and the type of love that accepts and supports. Being a mother is not just about bearing children and having to nurture them throughout their lives. More than this, I think it’s also about our own selves; figuring out which way to go and deciding what could make us stronger and make us better persons for our own family. Although faced by hurdles, we remain to be the family’s light and love. As long as we don’t succumb, our faith in the Lord will keep us standing and make us realize how strong a mother we can be.

