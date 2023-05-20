How this Juander Kit can help address the countryâ€™s learning crisis

How this Juander Kit can help address the country’s learning crisis

The statistics are both shocking and disturbing. A study released by the World Bank in June 2022 reveals that 91% of Filipino children at late primary age (between 9 to 12 years old) are not proficient in reading. According to the same research, “All children should be able to read by age 10.” This just shows the learning crisis that our youth, and our country in general, are currently facing. https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/099000207152223103/pdf/IDU002b5536c0db4104ec3087d809906ec2eae56.pdf

Is there something we can do as parents to help address this problem? The answer is a resounding ‘Yes!’ As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. As parents, we can do our share to supplement the education and learning opportunities that our kids are getting from the schools. Curiosity plays a big part in our children’s academic performance, and as parents, we can play a role in continuously harnessing this important trait.



As a mother, I think it’s a brilliant idea that non-government organizations -- the Unilab Foundation (ULF) and the Center for Integrated STEM Education, Inc. (CISTEM) -- thought of a project that would help promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) among the young ones. It’s called the Juander Kit or “STEM-in-a-backpack.”



According to ULF, they initially launched “Science of Us” (SoU) during the pandemic for kindergarten, Grade 1 and Grade 2 public school students. What they did was distribute a “lab-in-a-box,” which is essentially a home-based STEM camp that kids and parents can explore at home. The teaching modules were supported by videos and regular online teacher interaction.

Representatives of the Unilab Foundation, students and parents from Culiat Elementary School pose for a photo during the distribution of Juander Kits.

ULF noted the encouraging results of SoU. As cited in their media brief, “It showed significant improvement in scientific attitude and critical thinking for all K-Gr 2, while parents reportedly gained more science-based knowledge and new teaching strategies. The impact also demonstrated the importance of continuous learning in the home.”



In order for the initiative to have a greater impact, ULF and CISTEM decided to develop “Juander Kit” for wider distribution. It removed teacher participation and focused on a STEM kit for use solely by parents and children in the home.

What’s a Juander Kit and what does it contain? Also called the “STEM-in-a-backpack,” it’s an interactive STEM learning tool kit designed to heighten the child’s natural curiosity. Contained in the waterproof backpack are a bilingual activity book by award-winning educators, STEMista props (a kiddie lab coat and magnifying glass), a pencil pouch, and materials for five main activities (e.g. beaker, measuring spoons, seeds and potting soil, cheesecloth, plastic straws, basic school supplies). It contains a guide to empower parents to become learning partners and, therefore, become more inclined to help their children learn about Science and Math.

Lou Sabrina Ongkiko, a Master Teacher at Culiat Elementary School who was tapped by ULF for the project, says the Juander Kit is designed with relatable characters like Lyka Likha, Mikmik Atomik, Mina Masid, Niño Genio and Matt Talas. Through them, the kit is able to instill important values in children such as being creative, inquisitive, observant, smart and sharp.



Ongkiko says ULF and CISTEM opted to focus on kindergarten, and Grades 1 and 2 students as these are the formative years of a child. Even if they are not yet taking up science in school, it is the perfect time to spark their curiosity by exploring different avenues for learning and by developing their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Lilibeth Aristorenas, ULF’s Executive Director, says the foundation wants to promote STEM because it is vital in helping the country adapt to the “future of work” -- preparing the country’s workforces and workplaces to adapt to changes, especially given digitization, technological advancements, and other trends. STEM education and initiatives are also important in economic development and nation-building since they drive innovation, promote sustainability and enhance global competitiveness.

(L) Executive Director of Unilab Foundation, Ms. Lilibeth Aristorenas; (R) During my interview with STEM-advocate and teacher Lou Sabrina Ongkiko of Culiat Elementary School.

Since not all schools have laboratories, Aristorenas says, ULF found a way to bring the STEM lab to the homes of the kids through the Juander Kits.



Raihannah Ilejay, whose child was provided with a Juander Kit, agrees that parents and teachers should work hand in hand in addressing the educational gap.

Liezl Ann Climaco adds that through the Juander Kit, parents like her can provide more learning opportunities for their child at home.

As a hands-on mom, I know how important it is to be the one encouraging our children to be naturally curious about their surroundings. It is this curiosity – especially about STEM topics – that will motivate them to formulate their own questions, explore and find creative answers, connect patterns, and therefore have a deeper understanding of STEM concepts. Driving children to innovate will also propel them to think out-of-the-box in their search for solutions, thereby, helping them develop a growth mindset.

Ongkiko agrees. She adds that through this project, they will be able to equip the children with the necessary tools to ultimately help them have a better life for themselves and for their communities. “Pag lumaki itong mga bata, sila ang magdedesisyon para sa bansa natin. Sila ang boboto. Sila ang magiging productive citizens. Kung saan sila pupunta, saan nila gagamitin ang galing nila, malaki ang epekto nun sa bansa natin,” she says.

ULF and CISTEM hope to work with other STEM champions and partner with sponsors to be able to distribute Juander Kits to as many students as possible, thus, instilling in more children a love for learning and a lifelong passion for discovery through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

