Kiddie shopping program aims to teach responsibility, camaraderie

With supervision by their parents and guardians, kids go shopping for a day.

MANILA, Philippines — Summer usually means kids can enroll in various courses that enrich their social and motor skills. Sports and cooking are activities, but there is a summer program that teaches them social skills and money-spending habits.

For three Saturdays of May on May 6, 13 and 20, kids can enroll in the Pickaroo Kiddie Shopper Summer Program.

"The idea of this Kiddie Shopper program came about March when my niece went to my place. She was just doing nothing in her iPad," said Pickaroo Chief Executive Officer Eric Bataga.

"At 7, she's already doing TikTok, reels, Facebook. I thought of coming up a meaningful activity for kids, something that would probably teach them the value of camaraderie, responsibility, and even friendship," he added.

Kids who signed up for the program received a shopper kit containing a shirt, apron, cap and a bag. The program partnered with three locations: Landmark Bonifacio Global City, Trinoma and Alabang.

At the recent launch, kids were guided on their shopping experience at Rustan's The Marketplace in Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City.

They went by batches to get their orders, which they selected via the app with the supervision of their parents and guardians who were with them.

Apart from Kiddie Shopper program, the app also launched its Pick-up feature.

"We partnered with merchants, supermarkets, food and shops. You can order from any of partner merchants, choose pick-up, time and go there and items will be handed to you by the runner," Bataga said.

RELATED: Filipino consumers prioritize hygiene products, ready-to-eat food on payday — study