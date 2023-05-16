SkinStation open 100th clinic

At SkinStation’s 100th store opening: (From left) SkinStation chairman and founder with CEO Geric G. Reyes, aesthetic medicine global trainer Dr. Vincent Wong, Mister International 2018 and SkinStation global ambassador Marco Lee, Zishel Group CEO Jimmy Kim, Zishel Group global medical advisor Dr. James Min Kim, and aesthetic medicine global trainer Dr. Sophie Lamprecht

MANILA, Philippines — SkinStation, one of the country’s leading skincare clinics, recently opened its 100th branch, a huge milestone for a brand that started quite humbly with a skincare product line.

With the opening of its 100th clinic, SkinStation aims to cement its position as a market leader in the skincare industry despite a competitive and fast-changing beauty landscape, by continuously innovating and giving its clients only the best products and services.

A luxurious experience at democratic price points

SkinStation Elite, the newest branch, is the brand’s first-ever luxe clinic. Located in High Street South BGC, the members-only branch boasts high-end treatments and state-of-the-art technologies, where members can expect only the most premium customer service.

“We made sure that it will be a more luxurious branch,” said Fred Reyes, founder and chairman of SkinStation, during a media conference last April 12. “We’ll be offering procedures there that are not initially available in other branches.”

Among the treatments carried by SkinStation Elite are 4D Laser Hair Removal with four frequencies, Pico Laser treatment for hyperpigmentation, RF Fractional Laser microneedling for rejuvenation, Hip and Butt Lift with Rose Glam Filler, and Tesslift.

SkinStation has been keen on promoting Tesslift or Tissue Elevation Suspension System Lift, a mesh system and minimally invasive procedure developed by Zishel Group, a South Korean leader in skin aesthetics. Jimmy Kim, a biomedical engineer and CEO of Zishel Group, explained that Tesslift is the world’s first 3D mesh scaffolding technology for facelifting. The procedure takes only about 30 minutes to one hour, with a week-long downtime, and very minimal bruising and swelling.

He shared that Tesslift has a long-lasting effect of more than two years and is guaranteed to be highly safe.

Also at the SkinStation Elite, members are entitled to the free use of a “Skin Analyzer,” an advanced device that assesses the skin’s condition in just a few minutes. Completing the premium experience are amenities like a lounge with a view and fully enclosed rooms.

Even if the new clinic has a “very luxurious” feel, Fred assured their clientele that they will maintain the “same democratic pricing scheme” that made SkinStation popular.

Skills upgrading by world-class doctors

In preparation for SkinStation Elite’s opening, the company brought in three world-renowned doctors to train SkinStation’s own team of medical experts. The three guest doctors were aesthetic medicine global trainers Dr. Vincent Wong and Dr. Sophie Lamprecht, and Dr. James Min Kim, global medical advise for Zishel/Tesslift.

IDr. Wong is a multi-awarded doctor and was named one of the world’s top five aesthetic doctors by Time magazine and BBC.

Aside from being an aesthetic doctor, Dr. Lamprecht is a neurosurgeon and integrative medicine physician. Currently based in Barcelona, Spain, she speaks six languages. Dr. Kim, Jimmy Kim’s father, meanwhile, is an expert on otorhinolaryngology and plastic reconstructive surgery and was a visiting doctor and researcher at Yale’s Anti-Aging Medicine Group. He serves as Zishel Group VP for manufacturing and quality control, as well as its global medical advisor.

50+ SkinStation doctors participated in the six-day intensive training.

One eye to the future

What many people aren’t aware of is how SkinStation is a family business. Each member of the Reyes family has his or her own responsibilities when it comes to ensuring the company’s smooth operations and sustained growth.

The patriarch, Fred, shared that they owe much of their success to three strategies: fairness in compensation, embracing of innovations, and aiming “to be number one at something.” It is no surprise then that backed with the family’s passion and dedication, what started out as a natural skin line called Godiva has now opened its 100th clinic.

“Along the way, we sold the brand Godiva, but retained the clinic concept; that was in 2010. We rebranded Godiva Skin Station to just SkinStation. From there, we focused on growing the clinics,” Fred recounted when asked about the beginnings of SkinStation.

They still have an exclusive line of medical-grade skin care products for their clinics, the development of which Fred, who is a chemist, supervises himself. The products also have advanced Korean formulations. With one eye to the future, the Reyeses are looking into strengthening their foothold in medical tourism.

“To be able to attract the medical tourism market, we have to offer the best techniques and technologies. That’s why we’re continuously enhancing the skills of our medical doctors so that they can offer the best, not only for the Philippine market, but for the medical tourists,” explained Fred.

“That’s the message we want to impart to the public: we are ready for the medical tourism market,” he asserted.

To achieve this, Geric, one of Fred’s three sons, mentioned that they are diversifying their offerings, such as partnerships with the hospitality industry. They’re planning, for example, to have clients who booked an appointment at one of their clinics stay in a partner hotel in a bundled kind of service.

There are also two new hair-loss products on the horizon for SkinStation’s clients, one using exosomes to treat alopecia, the other with DNA to help with hair generation. They expect these products to be launched in the coming months.