Top-notch Swiss technology for eyesight improvement arrives in the Philippines

Dr. Ches Heredia, Medical Director of Borough Lasik Center, and Swiss Amabassador to the Philippines Alain Gaschen pose with the FEMTO Z8 NEO

MANILA, Philippines — A brand-new equipment using top-notch Swiss technology to lead the way in Lasik eye surgery innovation has arrived in the Philippines for the first time.

Borough Lasik Center (BLC) announced recently that it acquired the new multi-purpose laser platform FEMTO Z8 NEO, which represents another standard in innovation and quality.

Made in Switzerland, the FEMTO Z8 NEO is the result of visionary designed solutions and performance engineering at Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems. Ziemer is a privately-owned Swiss medical device company that offers smart, cutting-edge technologies in Ophthalmology, carrying with it a legacy and philosophy of globally-renowned Swiss precision.

Together with intuitive new software and additional applications, the innovative FEMTO Z8 NEO results in extremely high precision and enables gentle eye surgery. It is the perfect platform to perform a wide variety of Ophthalmic treatments such as Z Lasik, PresbyMAX Z Lasik, Z Cataract, SMILE and CLEAR procedures as needed, according to Dr. Ches Heredia, MD, DPBO, the Medical Director and Head Ophthalmologist at BLC.

“We chose FEMTO Z8 NEO of Ziemer because it is most trusted, with more than 1,200 installations worldwide. Ziemer has high-tech lasers and diagnostics made in Switzerland, a family-owned company distinguished by its personal service, and their cutting-edge innovations in the field of Ophthalmology,” Heredia said.

He said the market worldwide is slowly learning to embrace the FEMTO Laser Lasik, FEMTO Cataract, and FEMTO Lenticule Extraction because these ensure safety and precision, and even the Philippine market is slowly understanding this. In the near future, Dr. Heredia said the demand will grow for this technology.

“We added this technology to position BLC as the best and most trusted lasik center in the Philippines,” he said.

For the meantime, Heredia said the FEMTO Z8 NEO will only be available at BLC’s Mall of Asia clinic, but stressed that if the market would require it and it would be good for the business, they will install the technology in BLC’s strategic branches.

He added that with the acquisition of the new equipment, BLC will be offering Blade Lasik at a lower price, and FEMTO Laser Lasik and FEMTO Cataract at a premium price point.

He also expressed his appreciation to MOC Optomedic, Inc., an affiliate of Mandarin Opto-Medic Co., Ltd. Singapore, and is the local distributor of Ziemer’s Z8 Neo Femtosecond Laser for the acquisition of the new equipment. MOC and its affiliates in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia have been in the business for more than 55 years spearheading the advancement of technology in the Ophthalmic industry.

“With precision vision, our customers will now have the opportunity to enjoy their best vacation season yet after a long time so they better book now while slots last,” he said.

