Health And Family

Heart Evangelista opens up about losing twins, being a mom again

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 13, 2023 | 4:25pm
Heart Evangelista opens up about losing twins, being a mom again
Actress Heart Evangelista
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista composed herself before recalling her experience losing her twins with Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero in 2018. 

The actress-artist revealed her most private thoughts and feelings about losing her twins and motherhood yesterday as the guest in "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda." 

Boy asked Heart how she coped with the loss of her twins, who left her just a month apart after she announced that she was carrying them. 

She announced her pregnancy in May 2018, but found out that she lost one of them. In less than a month, Heart also lost the remaining twin. 

"In the beginning, I must say. Kasi ako iyong bunso sa pamilya namin eh, and my mom was very, like, hard core in terms of kailangang perfect ka, kailangang ganyan ka," Heart said. 

"So having a baby was not really a priority for me because I have always been trained to be a go-getter, hard-working, no vacations. So nung time na iyon takot akong mabuntis even when I was married," the actress recalled. 

She had her realization that she wanted kids while she was actually carrying them. 

“But when I got pregnant, I didn’t realize how much I wanted it so badly.

“And it changed me a lot because I didn’t think I would be a good mom. I didn’t think that I wanted to be a mom. But that was something that I was very thankful for because even for a brief…" Heart's words trailed her.

“Bakit ganun?" she asked after a few seconds and while trying to compose herself.

“Even for a brief moment in my life, I realized that I can be a better person. Not necessarily that you have to give birth, not necessarily that you have to physically be a mom, but the idea in what my angels made me feel, good enough for me,” Heart shared. 

Boy asked if she still wants to be a mother. 

“Honestly, I don’t know. If I’ll be a mom, why not?

“I remember that time pinagdasal ko na, find your way back to me, in any form. And for me, hindi ko pinipilit iyong mga bagay-bagay. I don’t allow myself to be heartbroken dahil may bagay na hindi binigay sa akin ‘cause I’m always grateful,” Heart ended. 

HEART EVANGELISTA

MOTHERHOOD
48 minutes ago

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 48 minutes ago
The actress-artist revealed her most private thoughts and feelings about losing her twins and motherhood yesterday as the...
