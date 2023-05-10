^

Expert shares weight loss management beginner tips

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 4:46pm
MANILA, Philippines — Gigi Kwok-Hinsley, a registered dietician with a doctorate in public health, listed down some weight loss management tips for people wondering how to start a fitness journey.

At a media launch for Amway’s BodyKey by Nutrilite last May 5, a day before its official grand launch, among the topics Dr. Gigi was invited to talk about was how to begin getting into weight loss management.

"[You might] think weight management is as simple as 'calories in, calories out.' So why do you often wonder, 'Why isn't it working?' Because it's not that simple, it's a little more complex," Dr. Gigi began.

She acknowledged that most people view weight management as overwhelming to think about, "Some you go, 'I've got to think about the food, the exercise, the behavior, do this and do that, it's too much [and] I give up.'"

As such Dr. Gigi suggests an easier way of thinking about weight loss management is thinking about smaller changes.

"It's not about your three-hour exercise, limiting the number of calories, or limiting  the types of food — it's about the first the change," she said.

Some examples of small changes she gave were taking a five-minute walk or adding a piece of fruit to one's diet, "Make them small, don't try the lofty ones," adding that such changes lead to second smaller steps and eventually growth.

The second strategy Dr. Gigi encouraged were motivation and support, noting that during the pandemic everyone really learned that humans are known connect with others, most especially family and friends who make us happy.

"When you share your journey with the people that understand you — they don't have to be your family, you don't even have to know them — through several media platforms or in real life, you're manifesting that true reality of what you're trying to aim for," Dr. Gigi continued.

She added that such people are aiming to keep one accountable and to help make the changes that are really right for oneself.

The last piece of advice she imparted was weight loss is a journey and not a sprint, "We're not here to achieve beach bodies, it just so happens that we're starting in beach weather. But when the monsoon and typhoons come, you're going to still enjoy the new wonderful transformation [you've worked on]."

