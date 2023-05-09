^

'Kailangan ng bata, kailangan niyo rin': Rica Peralejo advocates for families going outdoors

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 6:41pm
'Kailangan ng bata, kailangan niyo rin': Rica Peralejo advocates for families going outdoors
Rica Peralejo and her husband Joseph Bonifacio
Rica Peralejo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-turned-content creator Rica Peralejo has been a fan of the outdoors long before she got married and had kids, and it's a mindset she has kept to the present day and wishes to impart on other families.

At the Philippine launch of Soffell last May 6, Rica talked about her personal relationship with the outdoors, nature, and camping, beginning with a joke that summertime means higher Meralco bills which is why Filipino love going out.

Rica shared that she has been planning her family's out-of-town trips, including one to Cebu and another one for camping.

"Kahit na mainit, ito 'yung time where you just want to be in the water or out in the sea," Rica continued. "Lagi ko sinasabi sa parents, 'Wag kayo matakot, kailangan ng mga bata lumabas, at kailangan niyo rin para sa sanity niyo!'"

The content creator reflected on her first venture into camping prior to her marriage to pastor Joseph Bonifacio in 2010 when she climbed Mount Pulag in the Cordillera Range.

Related: Mother's Day: Rica Peralejo dishes out what mothers want

"I remember I went up Mt. Pulag, my first mountain, and pagdating ko doon... grabe I wanted to do it for the rest of my life," Rica said.

Camping for Rica is basically being removed from everyday life but being immersed in nature and the basics of life, "Ito lang naman kailangan mo 'di ba — something above your head, to protect yourself, food to get by — and it brings you back to all you need."

"I think its a reset for many families versus, and I'm not saying this is bad for who staycation or go to hotels, I also do those but from time to time hindi mawawala ang camping. Na malapit ka lang sa lupa, it literally is very grounding for you to be on the soil," Rica ended.

Rica and Joseph have two sons together, Philip and Manu. She has not acted since the 2010 movie "Paano Na Kaya," a 2013 episode of "Maalala Mo Kaya," and a hosting stint on "Mommy Hacks" in 2015.

RELATED: Rica Peralejo open to acting return, wants to reunite with Erik Matti

