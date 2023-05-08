'I had to make sure it was love, not lust': Aga Muhlach reveals why he married Charlene Gonzalez

Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez sit down with Karen Davila for the latter's YouTube show.

MANILA, Philippines — Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez are still very much in love after 22 years together.

They would not recommend how they ended up in the altar because, believe it or not, the former sitcom co-stars never dated and Aga confessed that he never even kissed Charlene before he proposed to her.

"Ang hirap ipaliwanag talaga," Aga said to Karen Davila.

The couple were guests at Davila's YouTube show.

"It's not the normal route that people take, but it's 22 years later. And really, the time went by so fast," Charlene chimed in. "Leading up to it, there were a lot of things that kind of fell into place. It was so smooth. You know that it was guided. It felt right."

The seasoned journalist was astounded and it left her to ask if the two even kissed before Aga popped the question.

"No!" the couple said while laughing.

"I had to make sure because I have to be very honest. I had to make sure this is love, not lust," Aga explained.

Charlene confirmed, adding that they dated after they got engaged and started planning their wedding nine months after.

Aga and Charlene were co-stars in the 1990s weekly sitcom "Oki Doki Doc." The show stars Aga as the veterinarian Dr. Aga and Charlene was one of its cast members, but not his romantic interest.

The show ran from 1993 to 2000 and Charlene joined the cast from 1999 to 2000.

"I think in the beginning, Aga and I have always been good friends. Maganda 'yung relationship namin. We really got along well," said Charlene.

There were no news of the two ever dating in the 1990s, but Aga recalled how one day he realized he wanted to marry Charlene.

WATCH: Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzalez on how their unique proposal took place

"This may sound kind of corny siguro ito, but in the middle of our kwentuhan, nakatingin lang ako sa kanya and we were having so much fun. We were just laughing ganyan, and I said to myself, 'She's my wife.'

"And I said, remember sinabi ko, nakatayo siya on top of this rock [sabi ko sa sarili ko] if ito tumalon sa akin 'to, ito asawa ko. You know what? Tumalon siya sa akin, sinalo ko talaga siya. Kinilabutan na ako nu'n and I decided right there and then, my birthday August, we are flying to Singapore for taping of 'Oki Doki Doc' and I said I'm gonna propose," Aga revealed.

He invited all of their friends for his out-of-the-country birthday trip with none of them knowing his other agenda.

"I said it was gonna happen and I said 'pag ako binasted, sabi ko, liligawan ko talaga ito. Pasasagutin ko talaga ito. And I just popped that question," the actor added.

Aga could not believe that Charlene said yes to him, but his wife was sure with her answer.

"You know, it's strange. Totoo pala 'yun na when the moment is there and you know it's right, you have confidence with your yes, it's easy. And after I said it, I really told myself, 'Wow, I'm getting married, he's gonna be my husband.' And it was with a free heart. It felt so right and totoo pala 'yun. It's hard to explain," Charlene said. — Video from Karen Davila YouTube channel

RELATED: Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life