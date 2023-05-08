^

Health And Family

‘Konting diperensya, hiwalay!’: Vic Sotto shares Mother’s Day 2023 message, family relationship advice

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 8, 2023 | 10:16am
'Konting diperensya, hiwalay!': Vic Sotto shares Mother's Day 2023 message, family relationship advice
Vic Sotto (center) with the Ong siblings, owners of appliance label Hanabishi
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — “Magnanay!,” Vic Sotto said of what kind of project he could think of for a potential collaboration with fellow Hanabishi endorser Sarah Geronimo, sending people into laughter with his natural wit and humor at last week’s Makati City press conference for the appliance brand.

He admitted that he has been receiving pitches for a potential project with the popstar.

“Sana isa d’un matuloy. Depende, siguro, pwedeng mag-ama. Pareho naman kaming kumakanta, so pwede. Pwedeng ganu’n. Kahit ano pwede,” he added.

Vic has been known for fathering children with several mothers, namely: Talitha with current wife Pauleen, Vico with Coney Reyes, Danica and Oyo Boy with ex-wife Dina Bonnevie, and Paulina with Angela Luz.

For his children’s mothers and for all moms in general, he said in a Philstar.com interview: “Happy Mother’s Day! ‘Yung mga nanay, napakahalaga sa buhay natin. Wala tayo rito kung wala tayong mga nanay.”

According to Candice Ong, one of Hanabishi’s owners, the universe seemed to align when they signed up Vic as brand ambassador.

“S’yempre alam po natin na si Bossing ay haligi po ng ating show business, Philippine show business. So every day, nagpapasaya po s’ya sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Nakita po namin ‘yun at nagsilbi po s’yang inspirasyon sa amin na makit na s’ya nagpapasaya sa maraming tao, sa mga mommies na nanonood sa tahanan,” she said.

“Naging inspirasyon s’ya sa amin na para tayong nasa isang show, sa isang bahay, buong bansa, ‘Eat Bulaga,’ aligned.”

When asked what should family members do if there are misunderstandings, Vic said, “Konting diperensya, hiwalay!,” sending people into laugher at the media presser.

“Hindi, hiwalay muna kayo, dapat cool down kayo, hindi pwede ‘yung pareho kayong mainit ‘yung ulo,” he then clarified. 

“So kailangan, relax muna, chill muna, tapos saka kayo mag-usap. Walang ‘di nadadaan sa magandang usapan.”

