Health And Family

Raffa Castro prefers not to reveal face of baby with Joaquin Domagoso even if many people have shown it

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 12:27pm
Raffa Castro prefers not to reveal face of baby with Joaquin Domagoso even if many people have shown it
Actor Joaquin Domagoso with Raffa Castro and their one-year-old son Scott.
Raffa Castro via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — While many celebrity parents have no qualms posting their children's photos on social media, there are some who want to respect their underage children's right to privacy by choosing not to completely show their faces. 

Raffa Castro, for one, has chosen not to reveal the face of her one-year-old son, Scott, with actor Joaquin Domagoso. 

Raffa, the daughter of '90s matinee actor Diego Castro, replied to a comment by a fan on her Instagram on why she put a heart emoji over Scott's face. The photo was taken during the recently held first sailor-themed birthday bash of her son. 

"Nauna na po si ninang Sofia Pablo magface reveal kay baby Scott pero I know na aware naman po kayo," wrote the fan with the handle, @itslorrainelalaine16. 

The fan referred to actress Sofia Pablo who was among the guests at the birthday bash.

"Um actually everyone posted Scott but as his mom I’ll respect his privacy parin nonetheless," Raffa replied. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raffa Castro (@elluhh.bear)

Another fan pointed out that Raffa's dad also posted Scott's photo. On Diego's Instagram, their family photo, including Joaquin's father, former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, were seen with Scott's face clearly shown. 

Raffa and Joaquin revealed that they were parents to a baby boy last year. 

'Lolo na po si Mayor Isko': Cristy Fermin says Joaquin Domagoso now a father

