^

Health And Family

Cheska Kramer reveals skincare tips she gave to daughter Kendra

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 4:04pm
Cheska Kramer reveals skincare tips she gave to daughter Kendra
Cheska Kramer with daughter Kendra.
Cheska Kramer via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Mother-and-daughter team Cheska and Kendra Kramer love the outdoors.

Whether they are lounging in their luxurious resort-like family house, spending a weekend at the beach, taking a walk in the garden for some Vitamin Sunshine and some bonding moments, or shooting an outdoor scene for a TV show, they simply stand out.

And it is more than just their OOTDs (outfits of the day) that make them look good. Fans cannot help but marvel at their healthy, glowing skin that keeps them looking good and fresh even after long hours under the sun.

What's their secret, fans ask. 

“You cannot avoid the harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays, so I never leave the house without sunscreen. Not just any sunscreen, it must have really strong SPF (sun protection factor), but at the same time it should be very light because I cover it up with makeup,” Cheska said.

Having started in show business at a young age, she quickly realized the importance of following a skincare regimen to maintain her good looks.

“When I was a teenager, my mom would always remind me to take good care of my skin. I believe one can never be too young to have a healthy skincare routine. The earlier you start, the better,” she added. “I am usually asked what the secret is for younger-looking skin, and my answer has always been sunscreen and serums."

The former teen star said that rigourously applying a good brand of sunscreen has helped her maintain a youthful-looking skin. She underscored the importance of checking a sunscreen's validity by having it checked if it has undergone testing. 

Now that she is a mom, Cheska makes sure her healthy habits are passed on to her daughters. “I always emphasize proper hygiene and that includes taking care of their skin. They watch me when I cleanse, moisturize and apply serums on my face. They know it’s very important.”

Kendra, Cheska’s eldest daughter, is already following in her footsteps. One of today’s top teen influencers in the country, the 13-year-old is making a name for herself as a young model and athlete. She captured the world of social media with her charm even when she was a child and continues to command a good following.

“I get teary-eyed whenever I realize that Ate Kendra is already a teenager. Before, we were just talking about her first day in school, and now I can’t believe I’m already teaching her proper skincare,” the actress said. 

Mom and daughter were recently tapped to endorse the sunscreen products of Luxe Organix. Cheska shared her favorite from the brand is the High Protection 5 in 1 UV Pro Whitening Serum Sunscreen. She likes it because it functions as skincare and sunscreen. 

"I like it because it can lighten the skin while preventing melasma, wrinkles and dark spots,” she said. 

RELATED: Team Kramer breaks ground for new house project

 

CHESKA KRAMER

KENDRA KRAMER

SKINCARE

SUN PROTECTION

TEAM KRAMER

WEAR SUNSCREEN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cheska Kramer reveals skincare tips she gave to daughter Kendra
1 hour ago

Cheska Kramer reveals skincare tips she gave to daughter Kendra

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Cheska Kramer revealed the skincare tips she shared to her daughter Kendra.
Health And Family
fbtw
WATCH: Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana on 'menstrual leave' bill
23 hours ago

WATCH: Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana on 'menstrual leave' bill

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana shares her thoughts on the proposed two-day paid menstrual leaves for wo...
Health And Family
fbtw
Traveling with an autistic child? Know what you're entitled to in a flight
2 days ago

Traveling with an autistic child? Know what you're entitled to in a flight

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
It isn’t easy to be traveling with a child with a hidden disability like autism more so when you encounter people who...
Health And Family
fbtw
Watch out for Watsons&rsquo; BIG Nationwide Sale on May 11 to 15!
Sponsored
4 days ago

Watch out for Watsons’ BIG Nationwide Sale on May 11 to 15!

4 days ago
Five whole days of exciting and big discounts when you shop at Watsons online and in stores! 
Health And Family
fbtw
Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome
5 days ago

Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome

5 days ago
US toy manufacturer Mattel unveiled a new Barbie doll Tuesday representing a person with Down syndrome, as it seeks...
Health And Family
fbtw
&lsquo;JC Intal is more organized&rsquo;: Bianca Gonzalez admits to being &lsquo;burara&rsquo;
6 days ago

‘JC Intal is more organized’: Bianca Gonzalez admits to being ‘burara’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
“Pinoy Big Brother” seasoned host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal might still look like an angel all these years and two...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with