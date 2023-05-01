Cheska Kramer reveals skincare tips she gave to daughter Kendra

MANILA, Philippines — Mother-and-daughter team Cheska and Kendra Kramer love the outdoors.

Whether they are lounging in their luxurious resort-like family house, spending a weekend at the beach, taking a walk in the garden for some Vitamin Sunshine and some bonding moments, or shooting an outdoor scene for a TV show, they simply stand out.

And it is more than just their OOTDs (outfits of the day) that make them look good. Fans cannot help but marvel at their healthy, glowing skin that keeps them looking good and fresh even after long hours under the sun.

What's their secret, fans ask.

“You cannot avoid the harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays, so I never leave the house without sunscreen. Not just any sunscreen, it must have really strong SPF (sun protection factor), but at the same time it should be very light because I cover it up with makeup,” Cheska said.

Having started in show business at a young age, she quickly realized the importance of following a skincare regimen to maintain her good looks.

“When I was a teenager, my mom would always remind me to take good care of my skin. I believe one can never be too young to have a healthy skincare routine. The earlier you start, the better,” she added. “I am usually asked what the secret is for younger-looking skin, and my answer has always been sunscreen and serums."

The former teen star said that rigourously applying a good brand of sunscreen has helped her maintain a youthful-looking skin. She underscored the importance of checking a sunscreen's validity by having it checked if it has undergone testing.

Now that she is a mom, Cheska makes sure her healthy habits are passed on to her daughters. “I always emphasize proper hygiene and that includes taking care of their skin. They watch me when I cleanse, moisturize and apply serums on my face. They know it’s very important.”

Kendra, Cheska’s eldest daughter, is already following in her footsteps. One of today’s top teen influencers in the country, the 13-year-old is making a name for herself as a young model and athlete. She captured the world of social media with her charm even when she was a child and continues to command a good following.

“I get teary-eyed whenever I realize that Ate Kendra is already a teenager. Before, we were just talking about her first day in school, and now I can’t believe I’m already teaching her proper skincare,” the actress said.

Mom and daughter were recently tapped to endorse the sunscreen products of Luxe Organix. Cheska shared her favorite from the brand is the High Protection 5 in 1 UV Pro Whitening Serum Sunscreen. She likes it because it functions as skincare and sunscreen.

"I like it because it can lighten the skin while preventing melasma, wrinkles and dark spots,” she said.

RELATED: Team Kramer breaks ground for new house project