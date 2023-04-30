WATCH: Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana on 'menstrual leave' bill

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana shared her thoughts on the proposed two-day paid menstrual leaves for women.

The newly crowned beauty queen commented on the bill as a medical technologist and a woman.

“I'm basically a medical technologist. Based on my information about the menstrual cycle of a woman, of course, this is something uncontrollable. We definitely experience dysmenorrhea and a lot of health issues regarding our bodies because this is how we are designed,” she said to Philstar.com during the opening of Gluta Estetica in Bonifacio Global City earlier this month

Aduana was crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2023 last Saturday, April 29, at the Toledo City Sports Center in Cebu.

“We women, we are humans, and we are designed to experience a lot of happenings inside our anatomy. And I feel like if the government is to impose menstrual leave, this is really gonna do something for women,” she said.

She added that the country will gain economic growth if the bill will push through.

“Not only for the women alone, but definitely for the economic development of the country because when we support women in all causes, in all fields, then it also promotes substantial foundation and also fundamental right for everyone of us. Not only for women to grow and to be empowered, but also for the country,” she said.

Last March, Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas filed the "Menstrual Leave Act" or House Bill No. 7758.

Established in 2017, Gluta Estetica began as a gluta clinic service and evolved into an aesthetic clinic and beauty salon. Owner and chief executive officer Caren Josa Balingit said that their clinic's main expertise is gluta drips. Their IV drips, she said, helps lighten the skin and boosts the immune system.

RELATED: Laguna bet Yllana Marie Aduana wins Miss Philippines Earth 2023