Bea Alonzo reveals hypothyroidism reason for weight gain

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo revealed the reason why she is gaining weight.

The actress disclosed on her YouTube vlog that she was recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism.

“Aside from having PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), I recently was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, so that’s the reason behind my gaining weight," she said.

Bea's latest vlog saw the actress sharing the stories behind her Instagram posts.

When the photo of her and her boyfriend Dominic Roque on a tennis court was shown, she said she wanted to play tennis because she initially wanted to have a New Year's resolution. Dominic was a good badminton player, and Bea said they wanted to play doubles in the future.

"Dapat sabay kami matuto pero si Dom sobrang galing na niya so hindi na ako sumali uli kasi feeling ko I'm holding him down. Hindi talaga ako athletic. Tennis is a good sport tapos gusto din namin ni Dom to be able to play doubles in the future.

"'Pag medyo hindi na ako busy, I will go back to playing tennis. Plus, I also gained weight so nahirapan din ako na tumakbo-takbo lalo na lateral. So sumasakit din 'yung tuhod ko," Bea shared.

She has been working out, taking medications and supplements, and closely following a diet.

"So, wish me luck. Sana matapos na siya. So sa mga nagsasabi diyan, 'Bakit ang taba na daw ni Bea?' ‘Yun po ‘yung reason. Pasensya na po kayo," she added. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

