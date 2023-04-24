^

Health And Family

Bea Alonzo reveals hypothyroidism reason for weight gain

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 5:39pm
Bea Alonzo reveals hypothyroidism reason for weight gain
Bea Alonzo graces the red carpet of the 2019 International Film Festival Macao, where she received an award together with other Asian stars.
Screengrab via Bea Alonzo Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo revealed the reason why she is gaining weight.

The actress disclosed on her YouTube vlog that she was recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism.

“Aside from having PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), I recently was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, so that’s the reason behind my gaining weight," she said.

Bea's latest vlog saw the actress sharing the stories behind her Instagram posts. 

WATCH: Bea Alonzo reveals she has hypothyroidism

When the photo of her and her boyfriend Dominic Roque on a tennis court was shown, she said she wanted to play tennis because she initially wanted to have a New Year's resolution. Dominic was a good badminton player, and Bea said they wanted to play doubles in the future. 

"Dapat sabay kami matuto pero si Dom sobrang galing na niya so hindi na ako sumali uli kasi feeling ko I'm holding him down. Hindi talaga ako athletic. Tennis is a good sport tapos gusto din namin ni Dom to be able to play doubles in the future. 

"'Pag medyo hindi na ako busy, I will go back to playing tennis. Plus, I also gained weight so nahirapan din ako na tumakbo-takbo lalo na lateral. So sumasakit din 'yung tuhod ko," Bea shared.

She has been working out, taking medications and supplements, and closely following a diet. 

"So, wish me luck. Sana matapos na siya. So sa mga nagsasabi diyan, 'Bakit ang taba na daw ni Bea?' ‘Yun po ‘yung reason. Pasensya na po kayo," she added. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

RELATEDBea Alonzo willing to work with all exes except for you know who

BEA ALONZO

HYPOTHYROIDISM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Bea Alonzo reveals hypothyroidism reason for weight gain
2 hours ago

Bea Alonzo reveals hypothyroidism reason for weight gain

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The actress disclosed on her YouTube vlog that she was recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism.
Health And Family
fbtw
Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes son Sixto youngest to win gold at Taekwondo competition
7 hours ago

Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes son Sixto youngest to win gold at Taekwondo competition

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
The celebrity couple's four-year-old son won gold at the wood-breaking event in a Taekwondo competition.
Health And Family
fbtw
Common summer ailments: Symptoms, prevention, treatment
8 hours ago

Common summer ailments: Symptoms, prevention, treatment

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 hours ago
Hello, summer! You welcome the season of summer with open arms, especially since this is the first summer that you feel quite...
Health And Family
fbtw
Getting ready for the onslaught of menopause
1 day ago

Getting ready for the onslaught of menopause

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Menopause is the natural cessation of menstruation that usually occurs between the ages of 45 to 55 in maturing women. Mood...
Health And Family
fbtw
NGOs, TikTok collaborate to create safe digital space for children
1 day ago

NGOs, TikTok collaborate to create safe digital space for children

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
The Child Rights Coalition Asia (CRC Asia), ChildFund Korea and ChildFund Philippines, in partnership with TikTok Asia...
Health And Family
fbtw
Tim Yap, Sam Verzosa join 2023 London Marathon for children with cleft palates
2 days ago

Tim Yap, Sam Verzosa join 2023 London Marathon for children with cleft palates

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Celebrity couple eventologist Tim Yap and events director Javi Martinez, together with businessman and partylist representative...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with