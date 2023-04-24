^

Health And Family

Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes son Sixto youngest to win gold at Taekwondo competition

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 12:20pm
Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes son Sixto youngest to win gold at Taekwondo competition
Sixto Dantes proudly holds his gold medal from the wood breaking event in a Taekwondo competition. Sixto is the son of celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes.
Marian Rivera via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Looks like Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes have a high-kicking champion in the making who could possibly star in an action series just like them in the future or, even better, represent the country in sporting tournaments. 

The celebrity couple's four-year-old son won gold at the wood-breaking event in a Taekwondo competition. The actress congratulated her son, who recently turned four, for being the youngest participant to win a medal. 

"The youngest in the competition and showing so much promise already... Congrats on winning gold in wood breaking! Mama is always proud of you Sixto," Marian wrote on her caption. 

She posted photos of Sixto in his winning form and of him with his coach, World Cup Taekwondo silver medalist Donnie Geisler. 

Apart from Taekwondo, Sixto has been enrolled in other sports like swimming. 

RELATED: 'My fave leading man': Marian Rivera pens sweet message to husband, co-star Dingdong Dantes

DINGDONG DANTES

JOSE SIXTO DANTES

MARIAN RIVERA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes son Sixto youngest to win gold at Taekwondo competition
1 hour ago

Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes son Sixto youngest to win gold at Taekwondo competition

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
The celebrity couple's four-year-old son won gold at the wood-breaking event in a Taekwondo competition.
Health And Family
fbtw
Common summer ailments: Symptoms, prevention, treatment
2 hours ago

Common summer ailments: Symptoms, prevention, treatment

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 hours ago
Hello, summer! You welcome the season of summer with open arms, especially since this is the first summer that you feel quite...
Health And Family
fbtw
Getting ready for the onslaught of menopause
23 hours ago

Getting ready for the onslaught of menopause

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
Menopause is the natural cessation of menstruation that usually occurs between the ages of 45 to 55 in maturing women. Mood...
Health And Family
fbtw
NGOs, TikTok collaborate to create safe digital space for children
1 day ago

NGOs, TikTok collaborate to create safe digital space for children

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
The Child Rights Coalition Asia (CRC Asia), ChildFund Korea and ChildFund Philippines, in partnership with TikTok Asia...
Health And Family
fbtw
Tim Yap, Sam Verzosa join 2023 London Marathon for children with cleft palates
1 day ago

Tim Yap, Sam Verzosa join 2023 London Marathon for children with cleft palates

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple eventologist Tim Yap and events director Javi Martinez, together with businessman and partylist representative...
Health And Family
fbtw
Doctor's tips to make sure kids grow up with healthy heart
5 days ago

Doctor's tips to make sure kids grow up with healthy heart

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Oftentimes, when you talk about cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, stroke, high cholesterol, triglycerides and heart attack,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with