Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes son Sixto youngest to win gold at Taekwondo competition

Sixto Dantes proudly holds his gold medal from the wood breaking event in a Taekwondo competition. Sixto is the son of celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes.

MANILA, Philippines — Looks like Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes have a high-kicking champion in the making who could possibly star in an action series just like them in the future or, even better, represent the country in sporting tournaments.

The celebrity couple's four-year-old son won gold at the wood-breaking event in a Taekwondo competition. The actress congratulated her son, who recently turned four, for being the youngest participant to win a medal.

"The youngest in the competition and showing so much promise already... Congrats on winning gold in wood breaking! Mama is always proud of you Sixto," Marian wrote on her caption.

She posted photos of Sixto in his winning form and of him with his coach, World Cup Taekwondo silver medalist Donnie Geisler.

Apart from Taekwondo, Sixto has been enrolled in other sports like swimming.

