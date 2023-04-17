Non-surgical, laser-assisted solution to common feminine health issues launched in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Some feminine health issues are not openly discussed.

Due to their sensitive nature, some women do not feel comfortable talking about them, much less discussing them with strangers. Professional help, in the person of a doctor, does not look too attractive, either. This option is explored only when the condition — or situation — already requires immediate medical intervention.

To encourage more women to open up about their feminine health issues — from menstrual problems to reproductive health and even menopause concerns — Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) recently hosted a webinar promoting feminine health awareness among women.

“Women deserve access to all the information and resources they need to ensure that their feminine wellness is taken care of. Feminine health is nothing to be ashamed of,” said Dr. Catherine Howard, head of CSMC’s e.Reproductive and Sexual Health committee and the CSMC Laser Gynecologic Group.

In the webinar, Dr. Howard discussed some common feminine health s experienced by women and what treatment options are available, among them FemiLift.

FemiLift is an FDA-approved non-surgical, laser-assisted procedure designed to improve vaginal irregularities and rejuvenate vaginal tissues. It uses a clinically established CO2 laser technology to gently heat vaginal tissue, contracting existing fibers and stimulating production of new collagen, which helps give the vaginal tissues strength and flexibility. It is a fast, painless, safe and effective solution.

“We see FemiLift as a solution for a wide range of feminine indications, such as stress urinary incontinence, vaginal dryness, laxity, and even recurrent infections. There are certain stages in a woman’s life when these issues are almost inevitable, like menopause or post-delivery of a baby. Some of these can be addressed using exercise, therapies, hormonal treatments, natural remedies and, of course, laser colpoplasty, which is FemiLift,” explained Dr. Howard.

Menopause

Menopause, which was mentioned in Dr. Howard’s statement, is the cessation of a woman’s menstrual period some time in her 40s to 50s. During this time, women develop symptoms caused by hypoestrogenic changes. This happens because, with age, the vaginal tissues become thinner, drier, less elastic and more irritated.

Stress urinary incontinence

Stress urinary incontinence is a symptom. It is a leakage of urine when there is abdominal pressure, such as when you laugh so hard, cough, sneeze, or exercise. Sometimes, the leakage is so severe that the use of sanitary napkin or adult diapers may be needed to prevent having to deal with an embarrassing situation.

“FemiLift helps treat stress urinary incontinence by strengthening weak pelvic floor muscles, which are what women use to hold in their pee. It also revitalizes the vaginal lining, increases thickness of the vaginal walls and restores lubrication. In addition, FemiLift helps generate new healthy tissues with higher immune resistance to infection,” said Dr. Howard.

Post-delivery rehab

According to Dr. Howard, FemiLift can be used in post-delivery rehabilitation, Before, during and after vaginal birth, women’s hormones fluctuate and their bodies go through many changes. These changes include weakened pelvic floor muscles and vaginal dryness. The laser treatment shall effectively strengthen, tone and restore vaginal tissue flexibility.

“What’s good about this is that it is just a minor procedure, like an ultrasound. You don’t need anesthesia of any sort, and in 10 to 20 minutes, you’re done with the procedure. The entire treatment can be finished in three sessions, so once a month for three months should be fine,” Dr. Howard explained.

CSMC has actually been offering FemiLift through its Comprehensive Women’s Care Unit since 2018, but procedures were put to a halt due to the pandemic. Now, FemiLift is available again at a rate of P65,000 for three sessions. The effects of the procedure generally last 12 to 18 months, but Dr. Howard says that some of her patients have reported a consistently satisfactory vaginal condition despite having their last procedure in 2018 or 2019.

“People might think FemiLift is just for improved sexual activity, but, in reality, it’s also effective in treating very real concerns and conditions in the feminine area,” Dr. Howard stressed. “It is a medical treatment for menopausal women, women experiencing issues post-delivery and women who are at risk for recurrent infections. There are a lot of benefits from this treatment, so I highly recommend it."

