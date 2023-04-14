^

Park Hyung Sik joins campaign raising awareness on overworking

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 6:48pm
Korean actor Park Hyung-sik
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Park Hyung-sik has partnered up with Dutch beer company Heineken in a global campaign that raises awareness on employees overworking and the importance of a healthy work-life balance.

Heineken commissioned a survey conducted by YouGov last March 2023 in Malaysia and Singapore, which found that nearly half of over 2,000 respondents said work is the top reason why an individual "ghosts" their friends; family commitment was second at 34.5%.

The same survey showed that more than half of the respondents said the lack of a work-life balance significantly impacted their life — 64.5% feel burned out at work, while 42.5% said work caused strains in their personal relationships.

The idea of "ghosting" has primarily been used for dating but has now frequented among friendships and similar kinds of relationships wherein a person slowly loses touch and communication of their peers.

Among Hyung-sik's participation in the #WorkResponsibly campaign was a video where it appeared a ghost was haunting a bar, which Heineken wanted to connect to a friend consumed by work.

"Through this meaningful project by Heineken, we want to encourage employees to start working responsibly," Hyung-sik said in a statement. "We should enjoy our social life and not let it be impacted by our work."

Similar "paranormal ghosted bar" experiences will happen around Singapore and Malaysia as part of the #WorkResponsibly campaign.

Park Hyung-sik was last seen in "Our Blooming Youth" and will next be seen in "Doctor Slump" and have a cameo role in "Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon" with his "Strong Girl Bong-soon" co-star Park Bo-young.

RELATED: Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young reunite in 'Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon'

