Health And Family

Hugh Jackman advises everyone to use sunscreen following more skin cancer tests

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 5:57pm
Hugh Jackman with a cardboard cutout of Ryan Reynolds
Twitter / Hugh Jackman

MANILA, Philippines — Australian actor Hugh Jackman has shared a public, but also personal, service advisory reminding everyone to use sunscreen as the summer months roll in.

Jackman posted on his Instagram account a video of himself wearing a nose bandage having just undergone two biopsies for potential basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer.

The "X-Men" actor said he did the biopsies at the advice of his doctor and will learn the results in the coming days, reiterating that basal cell carcinoma — which he isn't new to discussing — is the least dangerous skin cancer one could get.

"If I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming... please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan," Jackman said, repeating the phrase "trust me" a number of times.

Jackman said, pointing to his bandage, that what he's going through is a result of stuff that happend 25 years ago, and reiterated once again the use of sunscreen, adding people will be safe while having a good time outdoors.

In the video's caption Jackman had written, "I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy."

RELATED: What is heat stroke? Prevention, treatment

Back in 2013 Jackman had skin cancer removed from his nose at the advice of his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and ever since he has been doing regular check-ups every three months which led to at least six other procedures.

Jackman is currently in the middle of shooting for "Deadpool 3" which will see him return to the role of his Wolverine for the first time since 2017's "Logan" where the famous X-Men character met his demise.

It has been clarified that "Deadpool 3" is set before the events of "Logan," and thus, it will not disrupt the timeline of the movies.

RELATED: 'Becoming Wolverine again': Hugh Jackman swears 'no steroids,' bares new 8,000-calorie diet

BASAL CELL CARCINOMA

HUGH JACKMAN

SKIN CANCER

SUNSCREEN
Philstar
