Start your budding sustainable lifestyle with Babyflo Gentle Buds Eco-Friendly

Health And Family

Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 3:15pm
Babyflo Gentle Buds Eco-Friendly are made of unbleached paper stems that come from managed forests,100% pure cotton tips and they come in biodegradable packaging.
MANILA, Philippines — Babyflo, a trusted brand under Philusa Corporation, strengthens its commitment to giving the best care for our daily hygiene needs while caring for the environment with the recent launch of its new line of eco-friendly cotton buds.

Philusa has long been a key advocate for sustainability, with the primary vision of delivering greener alternatives for many of their iconic brands such as Babyflo and Cleene, where they have implemented biodegradable, recyclable and other sustainable options for their products, as well as campaigns calling for effective actions for the environment.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Philippines is losing approximately 52,000 trees per day. Every year, 47,000 hectares of forest, an area roughly three times the size of Quezon City, is destroyed by logging, slash-and-burn farming and land conversion.

Recognizing the serious environmental issues the country is currently experiencing, Filipino consumers are becoming "reuse revolutionaries," which means that they are more aware of the disastrous impacts of waste in our landfills and the environment.

Hence, consumers are now keen on making a difference and ensuring that they have a positive impact on our planet.

Makeup artist Chuchie Ledesma demonstrates how to use Babyflo Gentle Buds Eco-Friendly for personal care and grooming, including make-up application.
One of the ways consumers can live a greener lifestyle is by looking at the products we use on a regular basis and switching to a more eco-friendly option.

Now there is the Babyflo Gentle Buds Eco-friendly, the first earth-minded cotton buds in the market made of 100% pure cotton tips, unbleached paper stems and biodegradable packaging.

Babyflo Gentle Buds Eco-Friendly sources its paper from managed forests, ensuring that every tree used to make the product is replaced. 

The unbleached paper stems are sturdy, and the 100% pure cotton tips are also durable, which makes them ideal for different uses aside from personal hygiene.

The Babyflo Gentle Buds Eco-Friendly can be used for a variety of tasks, such as the removal or application of cosmetic products, the application of medicine on injuries/wounds and removing smudged nail polish, to name a few.

“The journey toward our goal starts with a single step. Through this product, Babyflo aims to be every Filipino’s buddy towards an eco-friendlier lifestyle,” Neogin Evangelista, Philusa Corporation president and general manager, remarked.

“Philusa being a homegrown Filipino brand has always been at the forefront of taking small steps and sometimes even big leaps towards a greener Philippines," Evangelista said.

Start your budding green lifestyle with Babyflo Gentle Buds Eco-friendly, now available in Mercury Drug, Robinsons, Puregold, Metro Gaisano and other retail stores nationwide and online.

 

To learn more about Babyflo’s products and initiatives, visit store.philusa.com.ph or follow @BabyfloPH on Facebook and Instagram.

