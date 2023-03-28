^

Health And Family

Isabelle Daza gives birth to 3rd baby via emergency CS

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 3:24pm
Isabelle Daza gives birth to 3rd baby via emergency CS
Actress Isabelle Daza with her newborn
Isabelle Daza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Isabelle Daza has given birth to her third child with husband Adrien Semblat.

In her Instagram account, Isabelle posted a photo of her cradling her baby. 

"A baby girl born on 03/23/2023 at 23:03," she captioned the post. 

Celebrities such as Luis Manzano, Solenn Heussaff, Iza Calzado, Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, and Jessy Mendiola commented on Isabelle's post, saying their congratulations.

In her IG story, Isabelle said that she gave birth to her daughter via emergency caesarian in Hong Kong. 

"Thank you Lord for the gift of life," she said. 

Isabelle also shared that Rajo Laurel, Raymond Gutierrez and Georgina Wilson visited her in the hospital. 

She announced her pregnancy last November. She and Adrien tied the knot in Italy in September 2017. 

