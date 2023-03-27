Ina Raymundo becomes Entrasol's new ambassador, joins Kuya Kim in â€˜SOL community'

Ina Raymundo becomes Entrasol's new ambassador, joins Kuya Kim in ‘SOL community'

MANILA, Philippines — Entrasol Platinum with PROCARE proudly welcomes the newest addition to the SOLcommunity. Another SOLmate to bring in the message of health and wellness in both body and mind as one age is Ina Raymundo.

The top executives of Kalbe International and Entrasol Platinum were in full attendance at the press launch held at Grand Hyatt BGC this Friday hosted by Patricia Hizon.

Kalbe International executives headed by President Director of Kalbe Nutrionals Rivanda Idiyanto flew in from Indonesia the morning of the event and were promptly seated with their co-executives to bring in the Entrasol Family together.

Kalbe Philippines Country Manager Wijaya Chandra gave the audience a run-through of how the Kalbe products are helping make the country a stronger nation by making quality health care and nutritional.

Donny Iryanto, Entrasol Platinum’s Business Unit Head brought in cheers as he gave the press a brief preview of what to expect from SOLmates Ina and Kim for the year. While Entrasol’s Brand Manager Kriselda Manalac had the audience on the edge of their seats as she announced the upcoming programs and activities of the adult milk supplement.

Kuya Kim Atienza gave a brief, heart-warming message to his Entrasol Family for their full support in his endeavors. He welcomed Ina and expressed his excitement about working together with her on various projects that are laid out for them this year.

But what really got the press tuned in was the question-and-answer portion with SOLmates Kim and Ina. They clearly and cheerfully explained why #EntrasolPlatinum with #PROCARE is the perfect adult milk supplement for both of them.

Both fit and active, the SOLmates agreed that #Entrasol’s high protein and calcium content helps build and maintain their muscles and bones as they age from year to year.

Entrasol Platinum’s PROcare formula allows adults to get more nutrition. Its high protein, vitamin D and calcium combination helps maintain muscle mass and bone strength, while its high fiber content helps optimum nutrition absorption.

Its high vitamin C, E and Zinc with MCT helps optimize the immune system. Its 75% whey protein helps muscle growth. The PROCare formula also contains 9 vitamins and 6 minerals and folic acid.

All the ingredients put together make them both malakas and matalas every single day, which Kuya Kim and Ina both need to fulfill their various roles.

Entrasol Platinum is available in two flavors, Chocolate and Vanilla at 200g and 600g. It is available online in Lazada and Shopee and in all leading drugstores, groceries and supermarkets nationwide at P441 and P1,134.00 respectively.