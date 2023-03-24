^

Health And Family

Pia Wurtzbach shows support for sister Sarah's recovery from PTSD

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 2:37pm
Sarah and Pia Wurtzbach
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach expressed support for her sister Sarah as the latter is progressing in her personal battle with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sarah had posted on her Instagram account a video recounting her mental health journey, set to Keala's "Authentic."

"It’s been a long road and how rough it has been... but I am so proud that I have come so far from when it all started. I opened the Pandora’s box back in late 2020 and my life has changed since," Sarah began in the video's caption.

Sarah said it took a lot of time and healing to return to normality because of PTSD and peaking anxiety, "I can’t say that I’m at the end of the road, but I can definitely hold my head up high and say that I’m proud of myself."

Her sister Pia seems proud of her as well after sharing the video via Instagram stories, and adding how proud she was of Sarah navigating her mental health journey.

"So proud of my sister for her progress on her mental health," Pia said, advising people not to give up on loved ones coping with depression, anxiety, or PTSD. "My sister is an example of somebody who is recovering & doing it the healthy way. I’m so proud of her."

Three years ago, Sarah hit headlines when she released a series of social media posts expressing anger directed at Pia and their mother Cheryl; the sisters have reconciled since then, with Pia even greeting Sarah for her birthday earlier this month.

Pia herself has faced mental health issues of her own, admitting to have experienced Imposter Syndrome and burnout in the past, the latter as recent as the turn of the year.

ANXIETY

DEPRESSION

MENTAL HEALTH

PIA ALONZO WURTZBACH

PIA WURTZBACH

PTSD
