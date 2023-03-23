Amanda Bynes on psychiatric hold after found walking in LA streets naked

MANILA, Philippines — Former teen star Amanda Bynes was placed under psychiatric hold after suffering from a psychotic episode.

A source told entertainment outlet TMZ that Amanda was found walking around downtown Los Angeles last March 19 without any clothes on, flagging a car down to inform the driver she had just experienced a psychotic episode.

Amanda herself was able to dial the emergency hotline without making any threats and was taken to a nearby police station, where professionals made the call to put her under psychiatric hold.

The source didn't say if the actress suffered any injuries, but another source told TMZ that Amanda is currently receiving care in a hospital — a psychiatric hold often last for three days, but can be extended under the patient's discretion.

The incident occurred just as Amanda marked the first anniversary of the termination of her nearly decade-long conservatorship, the process and conclusion of which was fully supported by her own parents.

Amanda was initially supposed to make her first major public appearance since the conservatorship ended in an "All That" reunion at the '90s CON celebration last March 17 to 19 in Hartford, Connecticut, but pulled out due to an undisclosed illness.

Her former co-star Kel Mitchell shared words of support for Amanda, asking everyone to "send a prayer" that she would "feel better." Another "All That" star and "Saturday Night Live" veteran Kenan Thompson took Amanda's place in the reunion.

A few days before the '90s CON celebration and her hospitalization, Amanda was spotted in a fan's TikTok video arm-in-arm as they were walking around Hollywood during St. Patrick's Day.

In the video, Amanda said "What's up!" to the camera, and in the caption the fan had written, "Happy she's getting the help she needs. She was sweet, gave her some money and talked. Sometimes people just [need somebody] to talk to."

Other TikTok users showered the comments section with supportive words, offering Amanda well wishes and supportive words.

Amanda is best known for starring in "All That" and its spin-off "The Amanda Show" before appearing in movies like "What A Girl Wants," "Hairspray," and "Easy A."

She was last known to be pursuing a Creative Industry Studies bachelor’s degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and her lawyer had not ruled out a return to acting.

"She has a new life ahead of her and she is so young… She was a great actress. I’m sure many people would love to see her return to acting," the attorney told Variety.

