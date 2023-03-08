Brushaholic anytime, anywhere. Itâ€™s not just a personality, itâ€™s a lifestyle.

^

Health And Family

#Brushaholic anytime, anywhere. It’s not just a personality, it’s a lifestyle.

March 8, 2023
There’s more room to enjoy moments and memories when your toothbrush is loved by #Brushaholics everywhere. You won’t get enough of brushing your teeth once you’ve met the winning soundtrack for your oral care.
MANILA, Philippines — The year 2023 has only entered its third month, but why does it feel like six months have passed already? People noticed themselves running on autopilot, with repeated routines that feel like being stuck with a boring song on loop.

When life’s soundtrack demands a revamp, you need to put on something upbeat to get your heart racing with the drive to make every day better.

Take it from Raf Syndiangco, who carries his Colgate toothbrush during both mundane moments and extraordinary memories.

There’s no moment of worry for a #Brushaholic armed with the toothbrush that makes you want to dance in glee. Anytime, anywhere.

Because it’s never too late to embody a New Year, New You mindset, especially when you have that fresh clean feeling every time you brush your teeth in the morning.

Check out an instant mood booster from Bea Muñoz: The Colgate Cushion Clean.

The premium beauty-themed toothbrush holds seven times more bristle power while keeping a gentle touch for a thorough clean done in style. No matter how packed her schedule is, she can always sneak in a brushing session to bring the happy vibes in, anytime, anywhere.

Every day can be more exciting when you live your life like Janica Buhain, making sure her Colgate toothbrush is by her side as she goes through her daily tasks.

The Colgate Cushion Clean debunks the myth that thorough clean has to be rough. The stylish and pastel-colored bristles are unbelievably gentle despite the greater density, giving this beauty-themed brush the much-deserved stamp of approval. With bristles so comfortable, it’s no wonder why Janica would bring it anytime, anywhere as well.

There’s no way bacteria can get in the way of a #Brushaholic-approved superior clean. Kevin Ty can sport a killer smile anytime, anywhere because aside from Colgate Cushion Clean, he also brings the Colgate SlimSoft Charcoal with him.

With its bacteria-fighting power, this toothbrush gives the clean that every #Brushaholic craves.

Tatyana Austria knows this so well, able to walk with confidence anytime and anywhere she goes. Oral care is sexy with the Colgate toothbrush in her everyday carry.

Every smile is extraordinary when you’re a #Brushaholic. Say goodbye to autopilot feels because your everyday routine is extra amazing when you manifest a great day with your Colgate toothbrush!

After all, if you’re a #Brushaholic like Neo Rivera, top-tier hygiene makes a top-tier mindset for the day.

There’s more room to enjoy moments and memories when your toothbrush is loved by #Brushaholics everywhere. You won’t get enough of brushing your teeth once you’ve met the winning soundtrack for your oral care. Make every song a #Brushaholic bop with your favorite Colgate toothbrush.

Trends come and go, but the #Brushaholic way of life is here to stay and slay. Come sit with us.

 

Shop Colgate Cushion Clean and Colgate Slim Soft Charcoal here.

