Catch Watsonsâ€™ nationwide 5-day price drop from March 15 to 19

Health And Family

Catch Watsons' nationwide 5-day price drop from March 15 to 19

March 7, 2023 | 4:00pm
March 7, 2023 | 4:00pm
Watsons Club members get first dibs on sale items when they shop on March 14 during the member-exclusive preview sale where they can get 10% off for a minimum spend of P1,000.
MANILA, Philippines — One of Filipinos' favorite sources for wellness and beauty essentials is having its biggest nationwide sale yet this March 15 to 19. We’re talking five whole days of exciting price drops when you shop online and in stores! 

Watsons Club members get first dibs on sale items when they shop on March 14 during the member-exclusive preview sale where they can get 10% off for a minimum spend of P1,000.

You can also shop via Watsons App and use the code, PREVIEW10 upon checkout to avail of this special promo.

To add more excitement to your shopping experience you can also expect exclusive buy-one-take-one deals and get ready to save up to 50% on a complete range of wellness and beauty must-haves! 

So, what are you waiting for? Fill up your Watsons App carts now and check out on March 15 or head to your nearest Watsons store during the nationwide five-day price drop!

Enjoy P100 off when you download the Watsons app through this link http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp.Terms and conditions apply.

Visit any of 1,000+ Watsons stores nationwide or pick up your orders at your nearest Watsons store in 30 minutes or less via Click & Collect or have them delivered to you in three hours through Express Delivery.*

 

Learn more about Click & Collect and Watsons Express Delivery by visiting www.watsons.com.ph/shipping-delivery

*Available in select cities only. Delivery fee capped at P50 or enjoy free delivery for a min. spend of P500. Wait for your order confirmation from the app and via SMS to know when your package will be delivered.

Catch Watsons&rsquo; nationwide 5-day price drop from March 15 to 19
