'Happier than ever': Billie Eilish deletes all social media apps on her phone

In this file photograph taken on October 10, 2021, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs during the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Billie Eilish has admitted to taking out all the social media applications she had on her phone and isn't regretting it at all.

In an excerpt of "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" where Billie guested with her brother FINNEAS, she discussed with the comedian-host the impact of the internet on her.

Conan pointed out that the internet has not existed for even 1% of humanity's lifetime and remarked that it does not help one's creative process. Billie agreed.

"I don't look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me," Billie said, explaining that during her childhood the internet was not the way it is today.

It was when she became a teenager that she began to notice content directed at her. The 21-year-old didn't like at it all, calling it "stinky."

Billie recalled seeing a video with her and boyfriend and fellow singer Jesse Rutherford titled "Billie Eilish is a horrible person." The singer thought how the person in the video seemed convinced about what they were saying.

WATCH: Billie Eilish reveals deleting social media apps

"That’s the other thing that freaks me out about the internet — how gullible it makes you. Anything I read on the internet, I believe. Me!" Billie continued. "I know for a fact that’s stupid, and I shouldn’t do that because I have proof it’s not all true."

The seven-time Grammy winner shut down body shamers who criticized her, and has since been open about her frustrations with criticism and trolling.

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman," Billie said in the 2021 short film "Not My Responsibility." "If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"

As of this writing, Billie has 108 million followers on Instagram, 32 million followers on Facebook, and over 7 million followers on Twitter (more than 147 million in total).

The full episode of "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend," featuring Billie and FINNEAS, is expected to drop on March 27. — Video from Team COCO's YouTube channel

