Anne Curtis, Erwan Heusaff celebrate Dahlia's 3rd birthday in Disneyland

Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heusaff with daughter Dahlia

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heusaff celebrated their daughter Dahlia's third birthday in Tokyo Disneyland.

In her Instagram account, Anne posted photos of Dahlia wearing a "Frozen"-inspired gown.

"A dream is a wish your heart makes. Happy 3rd birthday my petite princess Dahlia Amélie. Will always pray for your dreams to come true," Anne captioned the post.

For his part, Erwan also posted photos of the celebration.

"Stay wild, child. Our little baby is 3," he captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Luis Manzano, Shaina Magdayao and Jasmine Curtis Smith, to name a few, commented on their post.

"Happy birthday little one!" Luis commented.

"LOVE HERRRRRR SO MUCH. YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST FOR BRINGING HER INTO OUR LIVES TOO," Jasmine wrote.

Anne and Erwan welcomed Dahlia in March 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

