Crucial first 1,000 days: How parents can learn to raise a baby via new advocacy show

Majoy Apostol and Marlo Mortel star in "I Love You 1,000," an advocacy show for young parents that teaches them about parenting and raising a family.

MANILA, Philippines — Parenthood is not an easy subject to deal with even for mature adults.

As many young adult couples are starting early in raising their families, it is important that they know the fundamentals of rearing their baby in a safe and nurturing environment, especially in its first 1,000 days.

The National Nutrition Council, Department of Health and Knowledge Channel recently collaborated to bring a 16-episode advocacy show that presents the basics in parenting, motherhood and raising a baby or child.

Instead of presenting the topics in a straight, modular show, the project is presented as a sitcom titled "I Love You 1,000: Batang #Laking1000," about newlywed young adults Mark (Marlo Mortel) and Angela (Majoy Apostol).

“The first 1,000 days in life also affects the brain architecture as well as emotional, mental, and social development. It’s very critical that this is addressed,” Rina Lopez, president and executive director of Knowledge Channel Foundation, Inc. (KCFI), said.

“The early childhood care is very important. Their experiences, including their nutrition in the first five years, will serve as the foundation of their learning and development later in life,” she added.

The two stars of the show said that it was a learning process for them, too.

"'I Love You 1,000' talks about the first 1,000 days of a child. It's very important na malaman ito ng mga manonood kasi kahit kami wala masyadong alam nu'ng nagshu-shoot kami nito. Feeling ko hindi masyadong informed 'yung karamihan na ginagawa nga natin through this series na very entertaining. It's not just educational but also fun," Marlo said.

Majoy added that the show will share to viewers how to properly raise a family, as well as the subject of pregnancy and post-partum issues a mother can experience. She added that though she has been exposed to her nieces and nephews, she still learned a lot from doing the show, such as feeding the baby the right kinds of food for him or her to have good and balanced nutrition.

"Enjoy kahit need namin mag-aral din. May mga kabataaan na nasa 20s na nag-start ng family. Important na important na mapanood nila ito," Majoy said.

Marlo, meanwhile, saw the relevance of the show to his own personality.

"Ako kasi sobrang spontaneous ako na tao. Hindi ako planado. Hindi ako organized talaga. Nakita ko talaga 'yung importance ng family planning, education, arts, and open-mindedness to creativity. Ganon klaseng pagbi-build sa mga bata is very important these days," the actor shared.

"I Love You 1000: Batang #Laking1000" premiered last February 14 and airs every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 4 p.m. on Knowledge Channel. The channel is available on Sky Cable, Cablelink, PCTA, Cignal, Gsat, and online via iWantTFC and the social media pages of Knowledge Channel and the National Nutrition Council.

RELATED: Marlo Mortel shares lessons learned from taking up Neuroscience at HarvardX