3 parentings tips from Saab Magalona on how to build strong bonds through music, stories and imagination

An advocate for raising empowered children through gentle parenting, Saab shares how she strengthens her bond with Vito through music, stories and using one’s imagination.

MANILA, Philippines — At the tender age of three, Vito, the youngest child of musician and celebrity podcaster Saab Magalona and husband Jim Bacarro, displayed his musical prowess by naming songs by The Beatles, New Order and his parents’ band Cheats in just two seconds.

His mother Saab attributes this amazing feat to music being ever-present in the Bacarro household and gentle parenting being her core in raising two adorable toddlers.

1. Create a nurturing environment to support your child’s potentials

Having musicians for both parents and being the grandson of the late Master Rapper Francis Magalona, Vito taking after his family’s musical prowess is not much of a surprise.

Like Miguel, the protagonist of the Pixar film Coco, Vito loves music at an early age. However, unlike Miguel’s family who forbade him to play music, Saab nurtures Vito’s enthusiasm for music by letting him explore their music studio.

She also encourages him to play with a range of musical instruments, including his own baby piano, guitar and drum set—and his Lolo Pop’s harmonica.

Growing up picky with his music, Vito sat through the production and meticulously screened the content of Puddy Rock, a kids’ music channel created by his parents. He also became the best cheerleader of his Kuya Pancho, taking turns with him playing different instruments and even making a song for his older brother.

Vito’s current favorite Disney+ jam is "You’re Welcome" from the movie Moana. Since he’s a natural drummer, he especially enjoys the percussions throughout the song.

2. Connect with your child through stories

Being a blogger herself, Saab also sees the importance of storytelling in strengthening Vito’s discovery and imagination. When playing with Vito, she asks questions and encourages him to narrate what’s happening.

“When he’s drawing, I ask him what he’s drawing, and I ask him to describe it to me. As early as now, I can tell he’s got a very playful imagination!” Saab shares. “He loves quoting Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story especially when he says he’s not flying but falling with style! That line seemed to resonate with him and I think that says a lot about his sense of humor at such an early age.”

3. Encourage your child to put feelings into words

Lastly, Saab also shares the importance of letting Vito express his emotions and identify them.

Even when Vito couldn’t talk yet, Saab would encourage him to describe his feelings or talk about his day by taking the lead. “I simply narrated everything I did and told him about what I did, what I’m doing, and what I’m about to do. I also express how I’m feeling and why I’m feeling a certain way.”

“Now that he can speak in full sentences, I keep asking him questions and he’s very happy to answer them for me,” she adds.

With Disney+ now available via special packages for GCash users with Alipay+ Rewards, Saab is looking forward to introducing more stories and different worlds to Vito, building off the strong foundations she’s put into place for his growth.

Saab particularly looks forward to watching classic and new animations with Vito. “I think he will love A Bug’s Life just as I did growing up and I can’t wait to introduce him to Inside Out, a Pixar film that will spark and continue our conversations on feelings!”

Asked to share her message to future Vito, Saab says, “I hope that the world gets to enjoy even just a fraction of what your imagination can create. There is power in sharing—not just your books and your toys—but your stories as well. Stay cool, baby!"

Imagine more with Disney+

Imagine more with Disney+ and access a wide range of titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star with just a few taps.

With special packages available via Alipay+ Rewards, you can easily watch a variety of movies, shows and documentaries—no need for a credit card or a mobile postpaid plan!

To avail of the Disney+ special packages for GCash users, tap Alipay+ Rewards on the GCash dashboard, choose your Disney+ plan, input your mobile number and confirm and proceed to payment. Monthly special packages are also now available on Alipay+ Rewards.

To start streaming, download the Disney+ app via the Google Play or App Store, input your registered mobile number and input the OTP sent to your mobile number. For new users, create your profile, then select content ratings and preferred content language.

Imagine more with Disney+ special packages via Alipay+ Rewards on GCash, available via the App Store and Google Play. Download now and be #GToChill when you #PayWithGCash!