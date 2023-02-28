'Love you, â€˜day!': Richard Gomez proud of Juliana's first UAAP gold medal

^

'Love you, ‘day!': Richard Gomez proud of Juliana's first UAAP gold medal

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 28, 2023 | 11:14am
Richard Gomez with daughter Juliana
Richard Gomez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Richard Gomez is one proud father to his daughter Juliana after she clinched the gold medal for the University of the Philippines (UP) during the recent University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 fencing tournament.

In his Instagram account, Richard posted the video of Juliana's winning moment. 

"I am so proud of you @gomezjuliana! You are now uaap champion!!! Hard work and understanding of the game has set in. I love you ‘day!" Richard captioned the post. 

Juliana commented to Richard's post with "Thank you for everything dad! Love you."

The daughter of Lucy Torres and Richard said that she's just getting started to win medals. 

"2 years in the making.. i’m just getting started. It’s a privilege to fight for UP," she wrote on Instagram. 

Juliana also recently won gold at the West Java Fencing Challenge 2022 in Bogor, Indonesia. 

