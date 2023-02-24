^

Health And Family

Love never gets old: Sweden's senior citizens get sex life boost

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 5:52pm
This photo taken on February 1, 2023 shows an elderly man reading a book at the retirement home in Broby, Southern Sweden.
MANILA, Philippines — To keep the fire burning, a Swedish senior home takes extra measures to ensure that its residents are still fufilling one aspect of their lives. 

"We have to be able to explain and demonstrate things," said home manager Louise Karlsson to AFP, "like how to hold the catheters in order to be able to have sex."

Seniors at the Lindgarden facility in the southern village of Broby are offered an informal discussion on intimacy and desire.

The program was started by Lindgarden director Liselott Klang a year ago. She noticed some employees were embarrassed to discuss about the topic, especially when some residents were seen masturbating in public or were hesitant to ask help when reserving a hotel room. 

"It's a good book!" exclaimed 97-year-old Nils, leafing through a Swedish sex guide for seniors. 

While the Scandinavian country is often thought as progressive country, the subject of sex among seniors is still among the least openly talked in many parts of the world. 

In an article on the United States' National Institute on Aging, it listed down the expected changes on sexual activities as an individual ages. 

It said that many older couples "find greater satisfaction in their sex lives than they did when they were younger." It added that they may have fewer distractions, no worries about getting pregnant, and have more time and privacy. With age, older couple may also know themselves better, thus they can express what they want and need which can lead to greater intimacy and connection.

"Normal aging also brings physical changes that can sometimes interfere with the ability to have and enjoy sex. As we age, our bodies change, including our weight, skin, and muscle tone. Some older adults don’t feel comfortable in their aging bodies. They may worry that their partner will no longer find them attractive. Health conditions can cause physical problems, along with stress and worry, that can get in the way of intimacy or enjoying a fulfilling sex life," it said. 

It also offered solutions to older couples if they experience these changes or encounter difficulties. These include open communication between couples, consulting a healthcare professional for any physical conditions that may impede in the sex life, and talking to a therapist about related issues. — With reports from AFP 

