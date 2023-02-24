Kris Aquino has one less disease â€” Lolit Solis

^

Health And Family

Kris Aquino has one less disease — Lolit Solis

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 5:43pm
Kris Aquino
The STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — Manager and showbiz columnist Lolit Solis said that host Kris Aquino is getting better and has one less disease to worry about. 

Solis shared the latest health update on the TV host on her Instagram account and Pilipino Star Ngayon column.

"Magandang balita na nabawasan na raw ng isa ang maraming sakit na dinadala ni Kris Aquino sa katawan. Buto at balat na lang nga si Kris Aquino kaya ‘yung balita na nabawasan ang sakit niya kahit isa lang maganda ng balita para sa lahat," Solis wrote. 

Lolit and Kris were co-hosts in the '90s talk show "Startalk," with Boy Abunda who recently returned to GMA-7 and hosts the daily showbiz-oriented show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda." 

To end her post, Lolit stressed the relevance of Kris in showbiz and wished for the host to finally find a person who will truly love her. 

"Kasi nga kahit ano pa sabihin, Kris Aquino is Kris Aquino, timeless ang kanyang epekto sa lahat. Gusto din ng marami na matagpuan ni Kris ang happiness sa isang relasyon na sana ay matagpuan na niya. Kahit ano pa sabihin, for us, Kris Aquino is worth loving dahil mabait siyang tao. Sana maging happy ka na forever Kris para bongga," Lolit ended her post. 

Since the middle of 2022, Kris has been in the United States looking for treatment as she is suffering from several autoimmune diseases.

In a previous Instagram post, Kris said her exact conditions were chronic spontaneous urticaria, autoimmune thyroiditis, Churg Strauss Syndrome or EPGA, and Scleroderma or Crest Syndrome. She added it is likely she already has a fifth condition, and a 50% chance of a sixth.

RELATED: Kris Aquino moves to new beach home, gives health update as she turns 52

KRIS AQUINO

LOLIT SOLIS
