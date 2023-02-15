From 'it girls' to 'it moms': Georgina Wilson bares how their lives changed

MANILA, Philippines — Model Georgina Wilson is quite aware of her and friends Solenn Heussaff, Anne Curtis, Liz Uy, Bea Soriano Dee and cousin Isabelle Daza’s reputation as “it girls,” and in effect, as “party girls.”

Georgina and her friends had been tagged as the Filipino equivalents of the high-society stars of "Gossip Girl," and she confessed that she has been told as "Gossip Girl" star Leighton Meester's lookalike a number of times.

When asked by the press at a recent Promil “Gifted Together” media event recently in Taguig City if they, the "it girls," are still the same partyphiles, Georgina laughed and said, “We’re still the same; we just had additions.”

Those additions, of course, are their husbands and kids.

Georgina, now a mother of three, revealed that she and her fellow “it moms” still party together – but now, of course, with their kids and families in tow.

“It’s still the same,” she said of how her and her friends’ lives have changed since becoming parents.

“But now, all of us, all of my friends have kids.”

In addition to partying, the “it moms” also bond by traveling together.

“I’m so happy that they (her fellow 'it girls') got pregnant… It feels really great… We go on trips with our kids, stuff like that,” Georgina told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview following the Promil launch.

She, however, clarified that they have been friends through ups and downs and support each other beyond parenting. There are also still times when they still hang out and travel without their families.

“I still travel alone,” Georgina bared.

According to her, she might have added “mom” as feather to her cap, but she did not take out the “fun.”

She believes that making it fun makes parenting effective for them “it” moms.

“I tried to put them (her kids) in directions that I know have worked for me,” she said of her parenting style.

“But I don’t believe in pressure. I don’t believe that putting pressure in your children makes a gifted child.”

Although she always make it a point to label tasks for her kids as new "adventures," she is protective and strict when it comes to Internet use and social media.

Yes, she found it "cute" when a random photo or video of her kids she shared go viral, such as when her eldest son Archie's Adobo craving trended in 2019, but she still tries her best to make her kids private and safe from social media. As public personalities, Georgina, especially her friends Anne, Liz, Solenn and Isabelle, have also fell victim to social media scrutiny. She also makes it a point to explain to her kids whenever they see her videos and other publicity stunts on YouTube and other online platforms.

"I don't allow Archie to just get someone's phone and watch YouTube alone. I have to be there," she stressed.

"I try to give them a normal childhood as much as possible." — Photo from Anne Curtis' Instagram, Video by Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

