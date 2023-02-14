How discussions of love have evolved: Antoinette Jadaone, JP Habac share thoughts

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmakers Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac have worked relationships and romance into their many onscreen projects and have discussed such topics on "Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast," which they co-host, and these conversations continue to be growing.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Jadaone and Habac talked about the evolution of love and romance both in films and in the public space as each often affects the other.

Habac began by heartily saying how love stories are depicted onscreen today are very different to how they were back then when romantic-comedies dominated the Filipino box office, and he used the expanding visibility of LGBT couples as an example.

"Isang aspect na naging difference na ay representation of LGBT love stories," Habac said, noting that in the past members of the community were often relegated to best friends or the laughing stock. "Ngayon well-presented na sila, hindi pa mostly sa mainstream pero mayroong sinusubukan, at least may steps towards tamang representation."

The "I'm Drunk, I Love You" director even admitted that most of his projects are leaning towards gay love stories, since growing up he never got watch any love stories of LGBT characters.

Jadaone said similarly that if there is anything that has changed, it is how directors like her have changed the treatment of films.

"Stories of heartbreak and loving someone from afar, for so long [ay] pare-pareho pa rin per generation, nag-iiba lang ang insights and treatment, hindi lang 'yung dati na glossy or loveteams," explained Jadaone. "'Yung topic o subject matter pareho, pero mukhang nagbago dahil nag-iba ang panahon at tao."

Asked what he has learned about love in telling these more visible and evolving stories, Habac joked that the Philippines has had enough stories involving cheating.

"Hindi na dapat natin binibigyan ng platform mga manloloko!" Habac laughed.

On a more serious note, Jadaone hopes that going forward people will be less judgmental and more accepting to all kinds of love, noting that it has no gender or sexuality.

The "Alone/Together" and "Never Not Love You" director cited topics that used to be considered taboo like same-sex crushes or relationships, live-in partners who aren't married, and single mothers, and she commended the very accepting community built by "Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast."

"Even sa sex, very sex positive, hindi siya hush-hush o kaya 'Huy nakipag-sex ka, madumi ka.' Ngayon ang pinag-uusapan ay sex adventures, pag-usapan natin kasi hindi dapat natin tinatago," Jadaone continued. "Kapag may sex adventure 'yung isa, may matututunan ka sa kanya na puwede mong magamit sa'yo. At habang pinag-uusapan mo ang isang bagay, nagiging mas open ka."

Habac shared to Philstar.com that they've received a lot of letters asking advice about loving someone who don't love them back, and he quotes the iconic line from the book "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky that goes "We accept the love we think we deserve."

"Kapag naririnig mo ang dali niya gawin, pero in reality ang hirap niyang i-practice lalo na kapag head over heels ka sa isang tao. Sana matutunan natin ilagay ang sarili, in any kind of relationship. Protect ourself from pain or hurt, isipin lagi ang sarili," said Habac.

Jadaone ended by saying for future episodes on "Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast" they will have more topics about mental health and LGBT issues so they can become more common and no longer taboo.

