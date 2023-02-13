Bring back the spark to your marriage: Sexual Medicine doctor gives tips

MANILA, Philippines — Sometimes, it just happens. No matter how much you love each other, the spark somehow gets lost.

You lose interest in each other. You get bored. You still love each other, but it no longer feels exciting, no matter how desirable your spouse still seems to be and how sexually active you both try to be to keep the spark burning.

Whatever the reason is whether stress, family issues, health concerns, or sex becoming too predictable there is hope. There are ways to spice things up in the bedroom. Dr. Frederick Mendiola, a urologist with a subspecialty in Minimally Invasive Urology and a special interest in sexual Medicine, shared some tips on how to bring back intimacy into your marriage:

Break the monotony

If boredom has set in, it is because everything has become a routine. Try new things. Bring back the excitement by trying new romantic places to dine, resorts to stay in, bedroom activities you’ve never dared to explore. You will discover something new about each other in the process, and this might be the spark you’ve been looking for all this time. “This pushes you out of your comfort zone and could lead to more thrilling and satisfying encounters for couples,” said Dr. Mendiola.

Dr. Frederick Mendiola

Make the power of touch work for you

Touch is very important when you want to bond with someone. So try to be “touchy” in expressing your feelings. Hold hands. Hug each other. To show appreciation, give your partner a heartfelt pat in the back. Touch reduces stress. It relaxes. “There are different kinds of desires. Men are driven by spontaneous desire, which does not need any stimulus. On the other hand, women are driven by receptive desire, which is sparked by touch. This makes physical stimulation very important to them,” Dr. Mendiola explained.

Make intimacy with your spouse a priority

Life can sometimes become so hectic, so busy, that you tend to take your partner for granted, thinking that he (or she) would understand. Don’t. Go to the other end of the spectrum and prioritize your relationship instead. Every week, set aside a good quality time to bond with each other. No work involved. No kids around. No chores to do. Just the two of you. Focus on each other and be spontaneous.

If ED is involved, seek treatment. Erectile dysfunction (ED) can be very frustrating, especially for men. It can lead to performance anxiety and self-esteem issues. If you do not address the problem immediately, it may worsen. ED can be managed with the right treatment, depending on its severity and duration. Dr. Mendiola recommended GentlePro machine by Zimmer, a non-invasive shockwave treatment that promote better blood circulation for enhanced performance. It has no downtime and no side effects.

An active consultant of St. Luke’s Medical Center-Bonifacio Global City and Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Dr. Mendiola is at the forefront in the practice of Sexual Medicine in the country.

RELATED: Eat your heart out: Valentine's Day treats to have and to hold