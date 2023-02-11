^

5 ways to say 'I love you'

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 12:33pm
5 ways to say 'I love you'
Spend quality time together and give each other a heartfelt hug. 

MANILA, Philippines — Just how creatively can you say ‘I love you’ to your partner in life on Valentine’s Day?

Just straight-up say ‘I love you”? Or do something special for the love of your life? How about getting your soulmate a meaningful gift that will effectively say so?

We all have our own ways of expressing love. The idea is to find a way to do so that will agree with the love language of your partner. Here are five suggestions from Shopee, whose Valentine’s Gift Sale is ongoing until February 14, 2023, with P5 deals and discounts of up to 90% off.

1. Grant your loved one some quality time together. 

There’s nothing like giving each other the gift of time to show how important you are to each other. What should you do to maximize your quality time together? You can set up a movie and game night if you both love these fun activities. Start with some fun game cards to bond and get to know each other better. Then watch a movie together, complete with some snacks, to cap off the date with a cozy movie night.

Utter some words of affirmation

2. Assure each other with some words of affirmation. 

Take the time to write love letters. In this digital age when everything is done in the most convenient way, a handwritten love letter will touch the heart like no other. If you find difficulty expressing how you feel in written words, then seek help from Valentine’s Day cards or retro love letter postcards to add elements of vintage romance to your letter.

3. Go for some physical touch. 

Give each other a heartfelt hug. Hold hands. Assure each other with a pat on the back. Treat yourselves to a spa night at home. Add some pampering gadgets, such as a massage gun or a moisturizing facial mask, to add more fun to the sensory experience.

4. Do some acts of service. 

Take on each other’s duties so the other can take a break and feel the love.

Guys can take on their partners’ cooking chores, for one, or ladies can volunteer to drive for a change. When you make the serious effort of lightening each other’s burden by taking on some additional work so the other one can relax for the day, that is a true expression of love.

So, more than just cooking for your loved one for a day, make it a permanent assistance by getting her a practical air fryer or multi-cooker, if your budget will permit it.

5. Gift each other with timeless Valentine’s Day presents. 

Flowers and chocolates. They’re classics. They’re special. They’re expected. So, why not?

