'Respetuhin natin 'yung totoong may ganito': Jessy Mendiola slams video claiming her, Luis Manzano's baby has cleft lip

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 11:41am
Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jessy Mendiola asked her followers to report a YouTube video claiming that her child with Luis Manzano has cleft palate. 

In her Instagram story, Jessy posted a screenshot of the YouTube video, calling it fake news. 

"Please help us take down this video/account by clicking the link and report as harassment or child abuse" Jessy wrote in the caption. 

"It's never okay to post fake news. It's never okay to spread negativity about having a cleft palate/lip. Respetuhin sana natin 'yung totoong may ganito," she wrote in another IG story. 

Luis and Jessy welcomed Rosie last December and shared the news of her birth on Instagram last month.

They only posted their baby's face when the baby celebrated her first month. 

"Hello world, meet Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano. Happy 1 month, our little Rosie!" Jessie wrote in the caption. 

RELATED: 'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie  

