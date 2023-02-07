Stressed? Anxious? Tips to find path to wellbeing

The Flow Retreats team immersed us in activities such as the Mandala drawing workshop, evening relaxation ritual, yoga, and meditation.

MANILA, Philippines — Self-care nourishes both our outer and inner selves.

AXA Philippines, through its "Make Time for Me-Time" campaign, invited mediamen to an overnight retreat at the Anya Resort in Tagaytay to drumbeat the salient points of the self-care initiative. The event was facilitated by Noelle Hilario and Denise Gonzalez-Bernardo of Flow Retreats.

Here are some insights we learned from our group sessions:

Manage how your emotions affect your loved ones. As much as possible, only radiate positive thoughts to help draw in good things to you and the people around you.

Have mental space for happiness. When you're burned out, you lose the mental capacity to be happy.

Treat rest as a necessity, not an option. It is advisable to give yourself at least a 15-minute break for every hour of intense work. Or if what you do needs time to go unhindered, reserve an hour of respite after every four hours.

Keep yourself healthy. The global pandemic is not yet over. Endeavor to protect yourself at all times, for you and your loved one's sake.

"When we choose ourselves, we are often afraid to come off as selfish. However, we need to understand that we also need to take care of ourselves in order to take care of our loved ones even better. It is time to leave behind feelings of guilt and commit to make time for Me-Time," pointed out Nandy Villar, AXA Philippines' chief marketing officer.

To be worry-free in 2023, one needs a partner who can help us feel safe. AXA Health Care Access is a comprehensive health policy plan that covers all potential healthcare needs, from prevention and diagnosis to hospitalization and treatments. Select plans include teleconsultation and mental health services, as well as cash benefits to pregnant women, to truly cover one's holistic wellbeing.

We give love and support to the people we care about, but there is wisdom in making self-care a priority this 2023. Because the more we care for ourselves, the more we can care for others. After all, one can't pour from an empty cup.

