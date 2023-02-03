^

Health And Family

Vilma Santos reveals what she likes Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola's 'baby Peanut' to call her

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 9:26am
Vilma Santos reveals what she likes Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola's 'baby Peanut' to call her
Actress and politician Vilma Santos
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — "Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos is one proud grandmother to Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola's baby Rosie. 

In her Instagram account, Vilma posted a photo of Rosie. In the photo's caption, she revealed that she prefers to be called "momsie" instead of "lola."

"Welcome to the world baby Rosie! Momsie Vi loves you so much. Proud of you!!!" she captioned the post. 

“Sooooo adorable. God bless you always my baby Peanut. I love you!" she added. 

It can be recalled that in an interview with PEP, Vilma said she's excited for having a granddaughter. 

"Heaven ang pakiramdam... Dalawang boys ang anak ko, barako ang pakiramdam, pero ngayon may girl na!" she said. 

Luis and Jessy welcomed their first baby last December 29. They announced it on January 7. 

RELATED: 'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie

