Heart Evangelista admits pressure to have a baby, being a wife to Chiz Escudero

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 12:54pm
MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista has disclosed further about the pressure she's been receiving from others to fit the standard of a typical housewife to Sen. Chiz Escudero and to have children.

Heart graces the February 2023 cover of the magazine MEGA, which released an excerpt of an interview with the artist on their website that began with dealing with such societal standards.

"I think it was a lot about being pressured to have a baby," Heart said. "It was not necessarily from certain people. It was really like a shift in my life: the pressures of being a wife, being a certain mold, and I just wanted to get rid of that."

As such Heart has become "allergic to people being so opinionated about something they don’t know," and has grown to learn accepting she is a public personality.

"If I do want something, I'll do it my way. I do have plans and I do like to pressure myself, but I have no regrets. And you never know when the time is up," Heart continued. "So, I will just work towards my dream. I will work towards building something for my family, for myself. But if I don’t get there, I won’t get heartbroken about it."

Heart also told the magazine having to through "a stage under fire" and not a lot of people could stand by her, hence losing them in the process.

"That’s why I’m very appreciative of my husband, my friends, because they were really there for me when we needed to go through a certain time in my life. It was painful, but it was good," Heart said.

The artist further praised Chiz for his support, "I think, in a way, maybe he was afraid for me, that I would be hurt by the world, or the letdowns, or people doing things to me, because he knew that I had such a gentle heart, and he thought I wouldn’t survive a heartbreak. But I can survive anything."

Heat and Chiz got married on Feb. 15, 2015 — a day after her 30th birthday — in Balesin after two years of dating.

Rumors about the couple breaking up circulated numerous times in 2022 after Heart removed the Escudero surname from her Instagram account and announced that she would be "indefinitely" living abroad for work; this included purchasing an apartment in Paris.

Such rumors were debunked when Heart posted photos celebrating New Year's with Chiz and his twins Quino and Chesi — from his previous marriage to Christine Flores — and later on a trip to Japan.

