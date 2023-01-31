Ben&Ben talks about a different kind of love in time for the new year

Like any other family, Ben&Ben is passionate about protecting one another. They make sure that each member of the band is well taken care of in the short term and the long term, a mindset that extends to insurance.

Ben&Ben and Pru Life UK share PRU Love

MANIILA, Philippines — It's no secret that the members of the top-grossing, nine-piece band Ben&Ben have become a second family to one another throughout their shared career. Having seen each other throughout their highs and lows, the band has gained a bigger appreciation for keeping the family close-knit, and secure for the future.

In their eyes, families are not afraid to express their love and are always ready to empower one another. Ben&Ben talks about a different kind of love in their campaign video with leading life insurer Pru Life UK. For the band, looking after one another’s needs and working hand in hand toward financial security is a modern and practical way of showing true love. Watch the video here.

Prior to this campaign, Ben&Ben has also partnered with Pru Life UK in launching PRUHealth FamLove, the life insurer’s first-of-its-kind critical illness protection product for families of different types and sizes—including same-sex or common-law partners, parents and adoptive families.

“There are so many ways to express love these days. Just within the band, we each have our own love languages, but we all agree that investing in the future together is another great way to express love,” Ben&Ben's lead vocalist Paolo Benjamin Guico said.

“Many couples and families are now more focused on building their futures and growing together, so we’re glad to be working with Pru Life UK to encourage that even more,” Miguel Benjamin Guico added.

Ben&Ben: A picture of a modern Filipino family

Living together did not only boost Ben&Ben's creativity but also strengthened their bond from being bandmates into becoming their own kind of family.

This is apparent in how Ben&Ben's songs are not just about falling in love and heartbreaks, but also about acceptance, empowerment and appreciation—things we all hope to have in our own families.

Like any other family, Ben&Ben is passionate about protecting one another. They make sure that each member of the band is well taken care of in the short term and the long term, a mindset that extends to insurance.

Their own keyboardist, Pat Lasaten takes this to heart, citing “Ikaw ang beneficiary ko” as a new love language when they attended Pru Life UK’s FamLove Family Day last July 2022.

“We have a mutual vision with Pru Life UK to not only redefine the Filipino family as more progressive and inclusive, but also empower them into protecting their family’s futures. We live that out in our own lives as individuals and as a band, and we know na mapagmahal din ang mga Pilipino so we’re hoping to share that same idea with more of them,” Paolo shared further.

True love through PRU Love

Guided by those values are these insurance products, which put the Filipino family’s wellness and financial protection needs in mind.

For customers who want a new way to secure potential regular source of cash and guaranteed life protection through an investment-linked life insurance plan, the PRULink Cash Flow Fund Plus, the newest in our suite of expertly-managed investment-linked life insurance funds, offers high potential payout target of up to 6% annually or 1.5% quarterly.

New customers and existing policyowners of Pru Life UK may invest in this fund by getting a new peso-denominated PRUMillionaire or PRULink Investor Account Plus.

For those who wish to put a premium on their family’s health, the all-inclusive PRUHealth FamLove can protect them against critical illnesses.

PRUMillionaire, PRULink Investor Account Plus and PRULink Elite Protector are good for those who want to grow their family’s finances and prepare for long-term goals.

Those starting their own families and want protection while securing a bright future for their loved ones can avail of the PRULink Assurance Account Plus.

“One of the biggest forms of true love is one that isn’t normally seen. But you know that it’s there. It’s the love language of watching out for the ones you love no matter what. It’s getting yourself and your family insured—that’s PRU Love,” Pru Life UK Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Allan Tumbaga said.

Know more about Pru Life UK’s simple yet comprehensive solutions for health, life insurance, and investment needs can visit www.prulifeuk.com.ph.

Terms and conditions apply.