'Stunning and heartfelt': Iza Calzado, Ben Wintle hold baby shower

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 9:44am
'Stunning and heartfelt': Iza Calzado, Ben Wintle hold baby shower
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado successfully held a baby shower for her upcoming baby with Ben Wintle. 

In her Instagram account, Iza posted photos of the baby shower with her closest friends in Okada Hotel. 

"A few weeks ago, we were blessed with a stunning and heartfelt baby shower by our friends. Looking through the photos now and can't help but think how loved our baby is and how blessed we are to have so many people to lean on through this parenthood journey, through life! Our hearts are full," Iza said. 

In another post, Iza thanked her closest friends for organizing the baby shower. 

"Abundance of Love for Ben and I and for our Baby Bun Bun!" she said. 

"These amazing women made that day possible and everyone in the photos made the day oh so memorable. Can't wait for our baby to meet all of you," she said. 

Iza is part of Viu's series "K-Love." The series boasts of Korean fashion as creative geniuses behind the K-Squad's best looks are celebrity stylist and Vogue Philippines' fashion director Pam Quinones, along with JM Gumatay. 

Inspired by K-dramas, JM shared that the goal for this project is "not just to make fashionable looks but to make every outfit more relatable to people who are avid followers of Korean series and fashion." Completing the team is Hollywood hair and makeup artist Jen Delica, who came all the way from the US because of Iza's request. Her gameplan was to make sure that the characters don't just look like those in K-dramas, "but drew heavily on Filipinos' concept of beauty." 

RELATED: Iza Calzado, Jake Cuenca's series tackles Filipinos' love for K-drama

