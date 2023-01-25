'Stunning and heartfelt': Iza Calzado, Ben Wintle hold baby shower

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado successfully held a baby shower for her upcoming baby with Ben Wintle.

In her Instagram account, Iza posted photos of the baby shower with her closest friends in Okada Hotel.

"A few weeks ago, we were blessed with a stunning and heartfelt baby shower by our friends. Looking through the photos now and can’t help but think how loved our baby is and how blessed we are to have so many people to lean on through this parenthood journey, through life! Our hearts are full," Iza said.

In another post, Iza thanked her closest friends for organizing the baby shower.

"Abundance of Love for Ben and I and for our Baby Bun Bun!" she said.

"These amazing women made that day possible and everyone in the photos made the day oh so memorable. Can’t wait for our baby to meet all of you," she said.

