Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte expecting second child

Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters and Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte with their daughter Kaia. They are expecting another addition to their family.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters and her husband, Camarines Sur Gov. Miguel Luis "Migz" Villafuerte, are welcoming yet another baby.

The former beauty queen shared that they are expecting on her Instagram where she posted photos of her, Migz and their one-year-old daughter Kaia.

Standing on an open field, Rachel was wearing loose jeans and white sports bra, showing her little bump.

"Been baking a little bun. Can’t believe we’re a family of four!!!" she wrote in the caption.

She added that their second baby is her belated birthday gift to her husband, who turned 34 last January 21.

